INFLUX WORLDWIDE BUILDS MOMENTUM HEADING INTO CINEMACON 2023 AS LEADERS IN DIGITAL COMMERCE SOLUTIONS FOR CINEMAS

Pioneering Advanced Guest-Facing Digital Solutions for Cinemas
INFLUX ARE SPONSORS OF CINEMACON'S INTERNATIONAL DAY BREAKFAST AT CAESARS PALACE IN LAS VEGAS, NV
I’m proud of my team’s commitment to work alongside movie theatres to craft digital journeys that make moviegoers want to get out of their homes and into cinemas. CinemaCon is the perfect venue for us”
— Harish Anand Thilakan, CEO & Founder
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering advanced guest-facing digital solutions for cinemas, Influx Worldwide is elevating their presence both domestically and internationally at this year’s CinemaCon show, held from April 23-27 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Fulfilling their commitment to enhancing the moviegoing experience, Influx Worldwide is one of the show’s official sponsors, presenting during the International Day Breakfast in the Palace Ballrooms, which plays host to upwards of 6,000 attendees from around the world.
Throughout CinemaCon’s busy week from the tradeshow floors to panel sessions, movie screenings, award ceremonies and sponsored special events, Influx Worldwide will join cinema operators, major distributors, manufacturers and food and beverage suppliers that comprise the movie exhibition marketplace. Influx offers products and services to deliver exceptional unified solutions that create a true omnichannel experience, blurring the lines between various sales channels across the box office, websites, kiosks, and mobile apps. The company’s forward-thinking products like Intake™ for hospitality sales and Ingage™, a data analysis and marketing automation engagement platform, have set Influx apart from the competition.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Influx has offices across the U.S., the United Arab Emirates and India and is currently readying for broader expansion. “I’m proud of my team’s commitment to work alongside movie theatres to craft digital journeys that make moviegoers want to get out of their homes and into cinemas. CinemaCon is the perfect venue for us to showcase our latest ideas and features in this space,” says Harish Anand Thilakan, CEO and Founder of Influx.
Thilakan went on to say, “It’s important to remember today’s audiences are mobile-first and want to be wowed, in the most convenient and immediate ways possible. In exchange, they are happy to pay with their wallets and attention, which is what every business wants today. Digital interfaces are the perfect enabler for movie theatres and continue to evolve beyond ticketing, enabling everything from food and beverage sales, loyalty and subscription programs, merchandise, family entertainment attractions and more.”
As part of the opening International Day Breakfast, PVR INOX Limited’s Managing Director and Founder of PVR Cinemas, Ajaj Bijli will deliver the morning’s Keynote for exhibition. Both Influx and PVR INOX align perfectly with CinemaCon’s goals of keeping up with the rapid changes and global demands of the industry.
Influx Worldwide has a series of events the company traditionally hosts at CinemaCon and this year is no exception. The company’s expert teams will be collaborating alongside exhibition communities to provide operators and moviegoers alike with fun, high-value shared experiences.
About Influx Worldwide
Influx Worldwide is a global company and leading provider of state-of-the-art guest-facing technology for movie theatres. This year, Influx is celebrating its 18th year as a market leader, proudly serving cinema clients in North America, Asia and the Middle East. Powered by Injin, the company’s middleware, Influx delivers cinema websites, mobile apps and kiosks, integrating innovative features and modules that allow exhibitors to boost loyalty, drive online sales, and enhance operational efficiency. Influx Worldwide has launched Ingage™, their guest data analysis and engagement automation platform and InTake™, their food and beverage ordering microsite, which can easily be implemented into any cinema’s existing website or mobile app. Influx Worldwide is headquartered in Dallas, TX with offices in Dubai and Chennai, India. www.influxworldwide.com
About CinemaCon
CinemaCon attracts upwards of 6,000 motion picture professionals from all facets of the industry, from exhibition and distribution to the equipment and concession areas, that are all on hand to celebrate the movie-going experience and global cinema industry. CinemaCon is delighted to have both the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) and National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) as its trade show partners. CinemaCon is also honored to have The Coca-Cola Company, one of the industry’s most highly regarded and respected partners in the world of theatrical movies as it’s official presenting sponsor. www.cinemacon.com
About NATO
The National Association of Theatre Owners is the largest exhibition trade organization in the world, representing nearly 35,000 movie screens in all 50 states and continental US, and more than 32,000 screens in 100 countries worldwide. NATO’s membership includes the largest cinema chains in the world, as well as hundreds of independent theatre owners.
