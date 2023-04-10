Medicinal Mushroom Market to Capture a CAGR of 8.90% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 7.03 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Global Medicinal Mushroom Market Information trends and insights By Type (Shiitake, Reishi, Maitake, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, And Others) Category (Fresh, Dried) Function (Antioxidant, Immune Enhancer, Anti-Cancer, Skin Care, And Others) Region – Forecast Till 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Medicinal Mushroom Market Information by Type, Category, Function, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Medicinal Mushroom Market could thrive at a rate of 8.90% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 7.03 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

A vegetable called a mushroom has a fleshy fungus that contains vitamins, potassium, and selenium. Mushrooms require a controlled climate with enough light, humidity, ventilation, temperature, nutrients, pH, and air pressure. Tiny fungi, known as medicinal mushrooms, are employed for their therapeutic properties. Medicinal mushrooms contain vitamins B and D, amino acids, calcium, potassium, and fiber. These nutrients are crucial for boosting antioxidant activity and reducing the body's free radical levels. They are used in many different extraction processes as powder, capsules, fluids, and other forms.

Large players are making significant R&D investments to concentrate on creating new products while extending their distribution system. The first product line contains a range of tinctures made from functional mushrooms, such as lion's mane, cordyceps, reishi, turkey tail, and chaga, which have advantages including enhancing immunity, supporting gastrointestinal health, improving sleep quality, and supporting cognitive function.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

A protein-rich diet has gained popularity with expanding consumer knowledge about preserving general health over the past few years. Increased packaged food consumption by busy lifestyles will also help the business flourish. Manufacturers of packaged foods are upgrading food items with nutritional components, like functional mushroom extracts or powders, to appeal to a health-conscious client base. The current protein production significantly impacts the planet's life support systems through cattle. A large growth in cattle production to meet the need for protein is simultaneously increasing GHG emissions, hurting sustainability.

Market Restraints:

Yet, a gap between supply and demand is produced due to a need for more suitable manufacturing skills, which will slow the market's expansion rate. Also, during the projected period, environmental concerns and the product's short shelf life will present challenges to the market for medicinal mushrooms.

COVID 19 Analysis

Governments in several nations-imposed lockdowns in 2020 to stop the spread of the infection due to rising COVID-19 cases. The industry's supply chain was disrupted as a result. Food processing and manufacturing facilities were temporarily shut down to protect the workers' health, which impacted their ability to produce. In addition, the worldwide lockdown made it challenging to obtain raw materials because of limitations on international commercial activity. Due to delays in shipping brought on by limits on human travel, raw materials were scarce and more expensive, ultimately driving up the price of functional mushrooms. Due to their health advantages, such as immunity-boosting qualities, functional mushrooms saw a spike in demand during the pandemic, which benefited the global market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The Types in the market include Shiitake, Reishi, Maitake, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail

Others.

By Category

Fresh and Dried have been listed as the top industry Category in the study.

By Function

Antioxidant, immune enhancer, anti-cancer, skin care, and others, are the major Functions available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate during the anticipated period. This has been linked to increased interest in these mushrooms as superfoods. Because they are a superior substitute for many other nutrient-dense foods, functional mushrooms are becoming increasingly popular in developed regions. Also, the region's expansion will be supported by greater consumer awareness of preserving overall health and well-being.

Due to China being the primary producer of mushrooms, the Asia Pacific region suffered. The increasing demand for these mushrooms due to their potential as functional foods was another important element propelling the regional industry. Due to a growth in the use of these mushrooms in regular diets as a nutritious food option, there is also a significant demand for functional mushrooms in the food and beverage industry of the Asia Pacific area.

Europe is growing. The product's increased popularity brought this on due to its therapeutic and nutritional properties. These mushrooms support cardiovascular health, aid in weight loss, bolster energy levels, and strengthen the immune system. Shiitake mushrooms are additionally employed in the culinary and dietary supplement industries. Dried shiitake mushrooms are well-liked by people worldwide because they have an umami flavor.

