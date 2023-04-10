Meridianbet Group Joins UN Global Compact Initiative

/EIN News/ -- SLIEMA, Malta, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet Group is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.



With this announcement, Meridianbet Group is proud to join thousands of other companies globally as well as to champion SEE betting and gaming sector in taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

"We are thrilled to join the UN Global Compact, as it reinforces Meridian Gaming Group's dedication to responsible business practices and sustainable growth," said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridian Gaming Group. "This commitment is an essential step in our ongoing journey towards positively impacting our industry and creating added value to the communities and the environment."

About Meridianbet Group

Founded in 2001, the Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 20 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

