Take one down and pass it around, 99 packages of Methamphetamine in the car

ANDRADE, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Andrade Port of Entry seized more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed within the front bumper of a vehicle.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:54 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 37-year-old female driving a 2005 Chevrolet sedan, applying for admission into the United States at the Andrade Port of Entry. The driver was accompanied by an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, all of whom presented valid travel documents to enter the United States. After initial examination, CBP officers referred the vehicle and its occupants for further inspection.

A non-intrusive inspection was utilized to conduct a full scan of the vehicle. After examination, CBP officers observed irregularities in the front bumper of the vehicle. A Canine Enforcement Officer responded to the scene with a CBP human/narcotic detector dog and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the front region of the vehicle.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 99 packages of methamphetamine from the vehicle’s front bumper and firewall weighing over 100 pounds.

The total estimated street value of the seized methamphetamine is $133,596.

“Another great seizure by our remarkable officers,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “This seizure is a true testament of the diligent and dynamic work ethic our officers possess. Efficient collaboration is a must to prevent deadly narcotics from being distributed into our communities, and I am proud of how skillful our officers work together to protect our nation’s borders.”



CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations for final disposition.

The two passengers were released to the custody of a relative in Mexico.

The vehicle and narcotics were seized by CBP officers.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

