Prepared, which empowers public safety agencies to receive livestreams and multimedia from mobile 911 callers, introduces 'OnScene' and 'Live Enhanced'

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepared, the leader in mission critical emergency multimedia services, today announced the launch of Prepared OnScene and Prepared Live Enhanced. These additions to Prepared's product suite further the company's mission to evolve emergency communications from start to finish by introducing never-before-accessible, lifesaving data into every element of the process.

Despite the fact that 80% of 240 million yearly 9-1-1 calls originate from mobile or wireless devices, much of the country's existing 9-1-1 infrastructure is not built to leverage the full capabilities of modern consumer technology and the lifesaving data it can provide. Prepared recently achieved a key milestone in closing that gap by partnering with 10% of all 9-1-1 centers in the United States. Remarkably, this was accomplished just 18 months after the platform's public launch in October 2021. These agencies help protect over 18% of the American population (roughly 60 million people).

Prepared OnScene extends the lifesaving data collected by Prepared Live, including live video, photo, text, and GPS location, directly to field responders. All of this data is shared by 9-1-1 callers in real-time, ensuring responders enter the scene with a heightened level of situational awareness.

‍Prepared Live Enhanced is the first paid tier of features for the industry-leading, free Prepared Live platform. These features empower 9-1-1 professionals to more easily handle their most difficult calls without adding another screen or significantly altering their traditional workflow.

"Our nation's emergency responders risk their lives every day to serve their communities. They deserve the best technology to keep them safe and to help them protect the people they serve," says Prepared CEO Michael Chime, "That's why, after months of working side by side with some of the nation's most recognized field responders, we are thrilled to share Prepared OnScene and Prepared Live Enhanced with the world.

"For the first time ever, responders will have live access to the emergency scene directly through a 9-1-1 callers device, creating a new level of situational awareness that was previously impossible. We believe this is a paradigm shift that will ultimately transform the way emergency responders work together by providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions and, ultimately, save more lives."

Chime adds "We see Prepared OnScene as just the beginning. Our team is committed to first principles thinking and we are actively examining ways to revolutionize emergency communications from start to finish. We can't wait to see the impact it will have on the world."

Denver 9-1-1, Hawai'i Fire Department, Kansas City Fire Department (KS), Maine Dept. of Public Safety, NCT9-1-1 (TX), LETA911 (CO), and the City of Baltimore are amongst those agencies that Prepared is proud to call a partner.

About Prepared

‍Prepared is a leading provider of mission-critical multimedia and text to public safety agencies. The company's flagship product, Prepared Live, enables emergency professionals to access real-time data from the scene, driving more efficient, effective, and safe responses. Since its founding in 2019, the company has grown its reach to partner with hundreds of agencies in 48 states that protect over 60 million people. In the process, it has raised over $16 million in venture funding from leading investors, including Gradient Ventures (Google's AI-focused venture arm), First Round Capital, and M13.

For more information, visit Prepared911.com

Contact: joshk@prepared911.com

"For the first time ever, responders will have live access to the emergency scene directly through a 911 callers device, creating a new level of situational awareness that was previously impossible. We believe this is a paradigm shift that will ultimately transform emergency response."

