Buckling Pin Relief Valves Market to Reach US$1.68 Billion by 2033: An Opportunity for Growth and Efficiency, Persistence Market Research

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buckling Pin Relief Valves market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for safety and efficiency in various industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and pharmaceuticals. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the forecast period, driven by the rising awareness about the importance of safety in industrial operations.



Buckling Pin Relief Valves Market is expected to reach US$ 1.24 Billion by 2022 and US$ 1.68 Billion by 2033, increasing at a 2.8% CAGR.

Buckling Pin Relief Valves are safety devices designed to protect equipment and systems from overpressure. They operate by using a buckling pin, which is a thin metal disk that buckles when the pressure in the system exceeds a predetermined limit. Once the pin buckles, it creates a flow path for the fluid to escape from the system, relieving the excess pressure and preventing damage to the equipment and surrounding environment.

Buckling Pin Relief Valves are commonly used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and others, where high-pressure operations are involved. They are typically installed in pipelines, vessels, and other equipment where overpressure may occur, and they are designed to meet various safety standards and regulations.

The market is characterized by the presence of several established players and a few emerging players. The established players have a strong foothold in the market, with a wide range of product offerings and a significant customer base. However, the emerging players are introducing innovative products with enhanced safety features to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Buckling Pin Relief Valves market is highly fragmented, with several players operating in the market. Some of the key players operating in the market include Elfab Limited, BS&B Safety Systems, L.L.C., Taylor Valve Technology, King's Energy Services Ltd., Jiangsu Reliable Mechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Buckling Pin Relief Valves Market Product Launches:

In February 2021, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, a leading provider of engineered products and services, announced the launch of its new buckling pin relief valve for applications in the chemical, petrochemical, and oil & gas industries. The new valve offers improved performance and enhanced safety features.

In July 2021, IMI Precision Engineering, a global engineering company, announced the launch of its new range of buckling pin relief valves for applications in the oil & gas industry. The new valves are designed to meet the latest safety standards and provide reliable protection against overpressure.

In September 2021, Emerson Electric Co., a leading provider of automation solutions, announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of buckling pin relief valves. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Emerson's position in the Buckling Pin Relief Valves market and expand its product offerings.

Market Dynamics:

Growing Demand for Safety: The primary driver of the Buckling Pin Relief Valves market is the increasing demand for safety in various industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and pharmaceuticals. These industries operate under high pressure and temperature, and safety is paramount to prevent accidents and equipment failures.

Regulatory Requirements: Regulatory authorities such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the US and the European Union's Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) require industries to ensure safety and compliance with safety standards. This has led to an increased adoption of Buckling Pin Relief Valves in various industries.

Advancements in Technology: The Buckling Pin Relief Valves market has witnessed technological advancements that have led to the development of new and innovative products with enhanced safety features. In the upcoming years, these developments are predicted to fuel market expansion.

Economic Factors: The Buckling Pin Relief Valves market is also influenced by economic factors such as GDP growth, inflation, and exchange rates. These factors impact the demand for Buckling Pin Relief Valves in various industries, and fluctuations in these factors can have an impact on the market.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into Axial Buckling Pin Relief Valves, Radial Buckling Pin Relief Valves, and Others. By application, the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others.

By Size (Less than 5 inches, 5 inches to 25 inches, 25 inches to 40 inches, Above 40 inches)

By Set Pressure (Low Pressure, High Pressure)

By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Energy & Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater, Others)

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market for Buckling Pin Relief Valves, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the North American market is driven by the increasing demand for safety valves in the oil and gas and chemical industries. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing industrialization and increasing focus on safety and regulatory compliance.

