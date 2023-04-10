Proactive Worldwide President David Kalinowski Invited Keynote Speaker for Executive MBA Students and Alumni

David Kalinowski will present Competitive Intelligence is Essential to Future Business Success to Executive MBA students and alumni at his alma mater, Northern Illinois University

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (PRWEB) April 10, 2023

Proactive Worldwide President and Co-founder David Kalinowski will present Competitive Intelligence is Essential to Future Business Success to Executive MBA students and alumni at his alma mater, Northern Illinois University, during a special event on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. on the NIU Naperville campus. Kalinowski is a globally-recognized competitive intelligence (CI) expert whose mission has been to teach the value of CI to senior business leaders, and the practical application of it to individuals pursuing CI careers.

"We are thrilled to have David speak to our Executive MBA students and alumni. His significant contributions to the competitive intelligence industry throughout his career make him the ideal person to share insights on CI and its impact on strategic-decision making," said Antony Preston, Assistant Dean, Graduate Business Programs at NIU. "Hosting David underscores our commitment to maintaining our world-class MBA program."

Kalinowski will highlight why companies engage in CI, address research methodologies and ethical considerations, and discuss the importance of critical thinking and analysis. He will share examples of how CI informs mission-critical decisions. Attendees will walk away with a heightened awareness of CI and a greater understanding of how CI drives business value and delivers impact.

Advance registration and RSVPs are required to attend. Dinner will be prepared by NIU's executive chef.

Interested persons must RSVP to Mark Mourlas, mmourlas@niu.edu, 815-753-1117. Seating is limited so register soon. There is no charge to attend this event.

Kalinowski is an award-winning executive with more than 33 years of experience in the CI industry. Among his many honors, David earned the Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals prestigious Catalyst Award, which recognizes individuals who through their volunteer services have made important and valued contributions to the CI profession, and was inducted into the Council of Competitive Intelligence Fellows. He has co-authored two best-selling books to promote understanding and acceptance of competitive intelligence as an essential business function, The CI-Driven CEO (2022) and New Directions: A Competitive Intelligence Tale (2011). Kalinowski is a 1989 NIU graduate with a B.S. in political science/public law.

About Proactive Worldwide

Proactive Worldwide is one of the world's leading market intelligence companies helping top-tier organizations understand vulnerabilities, better predict market shifts, and plan for growth with confidence. We examine competitors, suppliers, customers, regulatory issues, and more—through advanced competitive, market, and customer intelligence—to deliver a more complete picture of the decision-making environment with a far-reaching perspective that uncovers hidden opportunities and key threats. With more than 28 years of experience, we leverage our proprietary methodology, a deep bench of researchers and analysts, and in-house industry specialists to produce insights that have real impact. Learn more Proactive Worldwide.

