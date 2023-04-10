Green Roof Market Analysis: Market Size, Annual Growth Rate, Major Driver And Top Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Green Roof Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company's research on the green roof market forecasts the global green roof market to grow from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $1.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17%. The green roof market is expected to reach $3.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 16%.



The construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is expected to drive the growth of the green roof market in the coming years. A business engaged in the design, development, and construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is referred to as a construction company. Rising construction can contribute to heat generation and air pollution, which can be mitigated by installing green roofs on top. According to a report published by Canada's national statistical agency, investment in building construction increased from $14294 million in April 2019 to $19273 million in 2020 in June 2021. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, there is an increase in residential construction in the United States, which will continue to drive up demand for materials and labour, escalating competition, and cost pressures. Total construction spending in the United States has increased by 16% since the pandemic began. As a result, rising demand for construction and infrastructure development will propel the green roof market.

Major players in the green roof market are Sika AG, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd., Axter Ltd., Barrett Company LLC, Columbia Green Technologies, Bauder Flat Roofs Limited, Optigreen International AG, Green Roof Blocks LLC, Sempergreen BV.

The creation of innovative and smart green roofs is a growing green roof market trend. To maintain their position in the green roof market, major market players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative green roof systems. For example, Knauf Insulation and Sempergreen BV, a Dutch company that specialises in direct-green solutions for green roofs, living walls, and ground cover, will launch the detention roof in July 2020. It is a novel green roof concept. The retention roof's efficacy has been thoroughly tested, and during periods of heavy rain, the roop stores excess rainfall and delays the outflow of water. This allows the detention roof to comply with regulatory water policies.

Europe was the largest region in the green roof market in 2022. The regions covered in the green roof industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global green roof industry is segmented by type into extensive, intensive; by distribution channel into online, offline; by application into residential, commercial, industrial.

