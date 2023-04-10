QooQoo Retained by Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Drive Adoption of Innovative Tissue Margin Visualization Technology

QooQoo, a growing healthcare marketing agency in Southern California, announced that it has been retained by Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, a medical technology company with headquarters in Toronto, ON and Dallas, TX.

Using their Business Before Brand methodology, QooQoo will create an omni-channel adoption and awareness campaign for Perimeter Medical's innovative S-Series OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) device, a pioneering high-resolution intraoperative imaging technology.

Clay Daniells, QooQoo founder and CEO, says partnering with Perimeter Medical is an exciting opportunity to impact clinicians across multiple specialties. "With real-time margin visualization inside the operating room, surgical oncologists can better evaluate whether or not they have excised all of the tissue associated with residual disease, in that moment. This technology is a game changer for surgeons concerned with taking excess tissue or the various risks surrounding re-excision."

"We are excited to partner with QooQoo as we articulate our unique value proposition and accelerate our commercial momentum, placing Perimeter's S-Series OCT medical imaging system in hospitals across the U.S.," says Linda Thomas, Marketing Director at Perimeter Medical. "We're confident their unique strategic and creative capabilities, combined with their medical device knowledge, will serve us well."

About QooQoo

QooQoo is an independent healthcare marketing agency that seeks to prioritize clients' business before brand in everything they do. From specialized strategy to compelling creative, they offer full-service capabilities to make marketing easier, edgier, and more effective. Core services include business-first engagement strategy, uplifting creative, branding, media planning, and digital strategy. www.itsqooqoo.com

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., the FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. More at PerimeterMed.com

