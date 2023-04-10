Battelle Awarded Federal Contract to Support Healthcare Performance Measurement

Battelle announced today it was awarded the National Consensus Development and Strategic Planning for Health Care Quality Measurement contract to support the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in advancing the healthcare system through stakeholder engagement and advancement of healthcare performance measurement.

Battelle and partners will work with CMS, clinicians, patients and families, and healthcare facilities to evaluate evidence and engage with stakeholders to make recommendations to CMS on national priorities for health performance measurement.

"We're honored to be selected along with our partners to perform this important work with the opportunity to improve the quality of healthcare for all patients," said Nicole Brennan, Director of Battelle's Health Research Division and Senior Project Director for this contract. "We intend to help CMS achieve agency goals for a transparent and accessible measure review process by leveraging our demonstrated excellence in program management, extensive experience in stakeholder engagement, and dedication to a healthier nation."

Battelle and partners, including the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and Rainmakers Strategic Solutions, LLC (Rainmakers), will assist CMS in setting priorities for healthcare measurement, endorse evidence-based measures, and build consensus among stakeholders to inform recommendations to CMS, and submit an annual report to Congress on the progress of the program.

"Supporting the CMS and our shared mission to improve healthcare quality is a priority for our whole team at Battelle," said Greg Kimmel, General Manager of Battelle's Health business. "We believe that high quality, accessible healthcare is paramount for our nation. We are proud to share in the endeavor of this mission with CMS to make far-reaching, equitable impacts on healthcare."

