F&G Commission will meet via conference call on Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. MDT

Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to hold a special conference call on Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. MDT. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.
The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).