F&G Commission will meet via conference call on Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. MDT

Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to hold a special conference call on Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. MDT. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it. 

  • The Commission is scheduled to set 2023-2024 migratory game bird seasons.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).

