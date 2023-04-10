Job Shop Coatings Boosts Production Capacity With New Air Compressor

Metal finishing company, JSC, is operating at peak performance thanks to their recent equipment acquisition
GREENFIELD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading metal finishing company, Job Shop Coatings, recently increased their operating capacity with the purchase and installation of a new air compressor. The new machine is an Eaton Compressor 100 HP Rotary Screw Air Compressor, 3 Phase, Gear Driven Direct Drive, Variable Speed PRV100B000460.
Prior to the acquisition of the new compressor, JSC maintained two 50 HP Eaton Compressors, which—while effective—struggled to supply air to the entire sandblasting suite at once. The new machine solved this problem by creating additional airflow buffer, allowing JSC to operate at a higher peak production capacity, enabling them to keep all of their production lines running simultaneously when necessary.
Access to an additional 100 HP worth of air (courtesy of the new compressor) and a few other choice adjustments make it possible for JSC to prepare and process multiple customer projects simultaneously. As a result, they are now able to address expedites and prototype runs without interfering with their primary production cycle.
With these upgraded production capabilities, JSC is more able than ever to serve their policy, “promoting an understanding of our customers’ needs and expectations, together with a culture of exceeding customer expectations.”
###
About Job Shop Coatings, Inc.: JSC has been providing high quality metal finishing services in and around Indiana since 1985. They specialize in fluidized bed powder coating, and have been ISO certified since 2012. JSC is a quality coating resource for the medical device industry and its associated branches, as well as an assortment of commercial and industrial fabricators. JSC also serves as a liaison for nylon vendors seeking assistance with smaller, rarer projects.
