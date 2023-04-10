Stoney Acres Farm Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Frozen Pizzas​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 10, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov​



MADISON, Wis. – Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of its Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizzas sold at retail stores. The recalled product carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 583.

Products were sold from Stoney Acres Farm, Sawmill Brewing (Merrill, Wis.), Golden Harvest Market (Merrill, Wis.) and at Wausau's farmers market.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Tony Schultz, Stoney Acres Farm, at (715) 432-6285.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





