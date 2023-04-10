Registration Now Open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman Intermediate Fly–Fishing Course

CONTACT:

April 10, 2023

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for an exciting day of fly fishing with the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program. The day-long course takes place on Saturday, May 20, in Hillsborough, NH. The cost for the workshop is $85, which includes instruction, equipment, and the opportunity to bring home a fish. Participants should plan to bring their own lunch. We’ll let you know any other recommended items to bring after registration.

Participants can register online now at www.nhbow.com. Registration is first-come, first-served and space is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.

This is an intermediate level class that will expand on basic fly-fishing techniques; participants should have some prior basic fly-fishing experience or instruction. Some of the topics that will be covered include: the finer points of casting including accuracy, timing, and shooting the line; reading the water; picking the proper fly and knowing how to cast it. Participants will have the opportunity to fish still water on this outing on a stocked pond and will be allowed to keep two fish of the proper size. Attendees do not need to supply their own rod and reel but are welcome to bring their own gear. A fishing license is not required during scheduled class time.

This day of intermediate fly fishing will be hosted by New England Upland in Hillsborough, NH. To learn more about this beautiful facility visit http://newenglandupland.com/.

New Hampshire’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).