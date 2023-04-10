Worldwide Sales of Graphene Battery is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 31% CAGR, Reaching US$ 2 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,460 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Rockville , April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global graphene battery market is valued at US$ 140.7 million in 2023 and is predicted to boom at a CAGR of 31% from 2023 to 2033.
Graphene is a great material for high-capacity energy storage, due to its superconductivity, lightweight, high flexibility, and large surface area. Also, due to its characteristics such as increased charge cycles, efficacy in high temperatures, quick charging capacity, and extended duration to hold a charge, graphene-based batteries are predicted to become more popular during the forecast period.
The structure of the graphene battery is comparable to that of a traditional battery in which ion transfer is aided by an electrolyte solution and two electrodes. The makeup of either or both of the electrodes is the primary distinction between solid-state batteries and graphene batteries. Although the anode may also use carbon allotropes, the cathode of a graphene battery is where the majority of the shift occurs.
Automotive li-ion batteries driven by graphene are being researched by graphene and electric automobile manufacturers. It is anticipated that the use of graphene batteries in automobile vehicles will provide remarkable storage capacity, quick charging, and high durability.
The design of graphene-based electric vehicle batteries is a versatile technological solution that can meet various demands for voltages, capacities, and Ampere cycles. The adverse memory effect, which occurs when a battery is charged repeatedly and reduces its maximum energy potential, is also not present in graphene.
Maximum recharging speed and effective batteries are anticipated to be provided by the use of graphene batteries in portable electronic devices. A limited number of recharge cycles are permitted by standard li-ion batteries before the battery starts to deteriorate and loses its usefulness.
Regarding charging and discharging cycles, graphene battery technology gets beyond this restriction. As a result of these benefits over traditional batteries, graphene batteries are predicted to become increasingly popular in electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, and more over the coming years.
“Key manufacturers of graphene batteries are investing heavily in R&D activities to reduce manufacturing costs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global graphene battery market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (lithium-ion batteries, lithium-sulphur batteries, graphene supercapacitors, lead-acid batteries) and application (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial robotics, energy, aerospace & defense, marine, healthcare), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
