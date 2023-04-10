More Than 190 Physicians Nominated By The Community Recognized at 25th Anniversary “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon

From left: Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Dr. Jeffrey Stein, Christine E. Lynn, Dr. David Taub, Dr. Jeffrey Miller From Left; Jon Kaye, Christine E. Lunn, Jay & Marilyn Weinberg From left: Alan Kaye (2012-2014), Frank Feiler (2014-2015), Michael Walstrom ( 2019-2020), Jeff Weber (2022-2023), Jon Kaye (2015-2016), Dr. Allen Konis (2018- 2019))

BOCA RATON , FL, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking a 25-year record for the number of attendees and monies raised, Palm Beach County’s finest healthcare providers were celebrated at the 25th Anniversary “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HYDL). Presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the awards event, attended by more than 300 guests and physicians, was held March 29, the day before National Doctors Day at Boca West Country Club. In appreciation, each nominated doctor received a crystal globe on a pedestal engraved with his or her name.

Due to an unprecedented nomination response, there was a three-way tie for the 2023 “Doctor of Distinction.” Receiving the most nominations this year were Dr. Jeffrey Miller, Dr. Jeffrey Stein and Dr. David Taub, all recognized as the 2023 “Doctors of Distinction.” The City of Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer declared luncheon day the “Dr. Jeffrey Miller, Dr. Jeffrey Stein and Dr. David Taub Day” in the City. Each Doctor of Distinction was presented with a custom-designed sterling silver and blue sapphire Doctor of Distinction lapel pin designed by Grigsby Design and created by Shaheer Hosh, owner of Cristino Fine Jewelry; a proclamation from the Mayor; and a gift certificate for a dinner for four at Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton restaurant, set to open this fall.

Annually funds from HYDL that was founded by Helen M. Babione in 1998, are primarily raised in four ways. These include: donation nominations made by patients and staff of their favorite doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who attend the luncheon as honored guests of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton; corporate and philanthropist sponsorships; ticket sales and “Chance to Win” purchases. This year, a fifth opportunity was added, a “Bid for the Heart” that raised $80,000.

Proceeds help fund medical and nursing school scholarships presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton for eligible students enrolled in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.

Club founding members and 2023 HYDL Co-Chairs Alan Kaye of Transworld Commercial Real Estate and Janice Williams of Matrix Home Care, LLC were supported by Honorary Chair Christine E. Lynn and a committee including Francesca Daniels; Howard Guggenheim; Gwen Herb; Arlene Herson; Shaheer Hosh; Jon Kaye; Samuel Kaye; Lori Ann Konis; Linda Petrakis; Michael Pierce; Maurice Plough, Jr.; Ron Rubin; Bruce Spizler; Feri and Turhan Turker; Gloria Wank; Jeff Weber; Gale Wechsler; Linsey Willis and Teri Wolofsky.

In attendance were representatives from sponsors Elaine J. Wold; Marilyn and Jay Weinberg; Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist Health; Advanced Pediatrics of Boca Raton; Anthology Senior Living; Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at FAU; Sun Capital Partner Foundation, Inc.; The Harbor Financial Group/Morgan Stanley; The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center; Transworld Business Advisors and Transworld Commercial Real Estate. Additional supporters included Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR); Scott Grody Travel; Grigsby Design; Matrix Home Care, LLC; Waterstone Resort & Marina; Boca West Country Club; Fabio Trabocchi Restaurant Group; Rapoport Restaurant Group and Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center.

Founded in July 2012 as part of District 6930 to support the health and wellness needs of its community, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” Dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust, the award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit also presents the Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball and NOW (Nutrition on Weekends) program. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly at the Embassy Suites in Boca Raton on Fridays at noon. For information on “health and wellness” fundraising initiatives and membership in the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit: www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org