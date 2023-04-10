Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 10 – 14, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

April 10 – 14, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, April 10

9 a.m. Host innovation ceremonial bill signing 

Location: Wall Mansion, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:45 a.m. Meet with Josh Bolten, CEO of the Business Roundtable 

Location: Virtual meeting  

11:30 a.m. Speak at One Utah Health Collaborative Community Board Meeting 

Location: Capitol Board Room 

1:45 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:30 p.m. Speak at Cybersecurity Commission meeting 

Location: Capitol Board Room 

3 p.m. Interview with Deseret News

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, April 11

9 a.m. Host children and family ceremonial bill signing 

Location: YWCA Utah, 322 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Meet with National Governors Association stakeholders

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Meet with Mexico’s Consul General Eduardo Baca Cuenca 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:45 p.m. Interview with Lion Energy

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Interview with The Atlantic

Location: Governor’s Office 

5 p.m. Meet with Michael Caudell-Feagan, Pew Charitable Trust 

Location: Hotel Park City 

5:30 p.m. Speak at R Street Opening Dinner 

Location: Hotel Park City 

Wednesday, April 12  

9 a.m. Speak at R Street and SNF Agora Convening 

Location: Hotel Park City 

11 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

MEDIA ACCESS

1 p.m. Rocky Mountain Power groundbreaking event 

Location: 1407 W. North Temple Street  

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Meet with Enes Freedom

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:45 p.m. Interview with BYU Daily Universe 

Location: Governor’s Office  

Thursday, April 13 

9 a.m. Meet with National Governors Association

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Ken Ivory

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:45 a.m. Meet with Speaker Brad Wilson and President J. Stuart Adams 

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Hold Rich States, Poor States press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:55 a.m. Speak at Rich States, Poor States luncheon

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2 p.m. Host education ceremonial bill signing 

Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary School, Heber 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

6:40 p.m. Speak at State of Sport Awards 

Location: Vivint Arena 

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, April 14  

9:30 a.m. Interview with Fostering Conversations Podcast 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:20 a.m. Interview with GABB Wireless 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11 a.m. Meet with General Duke Richardson and Lt. General Stacey Hawkins 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Saturday, April 15 

5:30 p.m. Speak at Celebration Honoring Pamela Atkinson 

Location: Zions Bank Head Office

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

April 10 – 14, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, April 10

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Host innovation ceremonial bill signing 

Location: Wall Mansion, 411 East South Temple Street 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:30 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Attend Boards and Commissions meeting 

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, April 11

9 a.m. Host children and family ceremonial bill signing 

Location: YWCA Utah, 322 East 200 South 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Argentina

Location: Gold Room

11:30 a.m. Attend Return Utah meet & greet

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, April 12

7:30 a.m. Meet Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

Location: Park City

1 p.m. Attend R Street and SNF Agora Convening 

Location: Hotel Park City 

Thursday, April 13

10 a.m. Meet with Return Utah program manager

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Host education ceremonial bill signing 

Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary School, Heber

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

6:40 p.m. Attend Governor’s State of Sport Awards

Location: Vivint Arena 

Friday, April 14

8 a.m. Fill sandbags with Provo City Public Works

Location: Provo City Public Works Yard, 568 E 1325 S, Provo

###

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 10 – 14, 2023

