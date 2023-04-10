Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 10 – 14, 2023

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,413 in the last 365 days.
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 10 – 14, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 10
9 a.m. Host innovation ceremonial bill signing
Location: Wall Mansion, 411 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:45 a.m. Meet with Josh Bolten, CEO of the Business Roundtable
Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Speak at One Utah Health Collaborative Community Board Meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room
1:45 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Virtual meeting
2:30 p.m. Speak at Cybersecurity Commission meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room
3 p.m. Interview with Deseret News
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions team
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, April 11
9 a.m. Host children and family ceremonial bill signing
Location: YWCA Utah, 322 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with National Governors Association stakeholders
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Meet with Mexico’s Consul General Eduardo Baca Cuenca
Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Interview with Lion Energy
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Interview with The Atlantic
Location: Governor’s Office
5 p.m. Meet with Michael Caudell-Feagan, Pew Charitable Trust
Location: Hotel Park City
5:30 p.m. Speak at R Street Opening Dinner
Location: Hotel Park City
Wednesday, April 12
9 a.m. Speak at R Street and SNF Agora Convening
Location: Hotel Park City
11 a.m. Speak at Unified Economic Opportunity Commission meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
MEDIA ACCESS
1 p.m. Rocky Mountain Power groundbreaking event
Location: 1407 W. North Temple Street
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Meet with Enes Freedom
Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Interview with BYU Daily Universe
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, April 13
9 a.m. Meet with National Governors Association
Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Ken Ivory
Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Meet with Speaker Brad Wilson and President J. Stuart Adams
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Hold Rich States, Poor States press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:55 a.m. Speak at Rich States, Poor States luncheon
Location: Kearns Mansion
2 p.m. Host education ceremonial bill signing
Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary School, Heber
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
6:40 p.m. Speak at State of Sport Awards
Location: Vivint Arena
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, April 14
9:30 a.m. Interview with Fostering Conversations Podcast
Location: Virtual meeting
10:20 a.m. Interview with GABB Wireless
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with General Duke Richardson and Lt. General Stacey Hawkins
Location: Kearns Mansion
Saturday, April 15
5:30 p.m. Speak at Celebration Honoring Pamela Atkinson
Location: Zions Bank Head Office
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 10 – 14, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, April 10
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Host innovation ceremonial bill signing
Location: Wall Mansion, 411 East South Temple Street
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:30 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Attend Boards and Commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, April 11
9 a.m. Host children and family ceremonial bill signing
Location: YWCA Utah, 322 East 200 South
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Argentina
Location: Gold Room
11:30 a.m. Attend Return Utah meet & greet
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Meet with DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, April 12
7:30 a.m. Meet Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane
Location: Park City
1 p.m. Attend R Street and SNF Agora Convening
Location: Hotel Park City
Thursday, April 13
10 a.m. Meet with Return Utah program manager
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Host education ceremonial bill signing
Location: Daniels Canyon Elementary School, Heber
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
6:40 p.m. Attend Governor’s State of Sport Awards
Location: Vivint Arena
Friday, April 14
8 a.m. Fill sandbags with Provo City Public Works
Location: Provo City Public Works Yard, 568 E 1325 S, Provo
