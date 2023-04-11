First Exposure:The Architectural Residential Project Sea&Park View,Sunrise&Sunset In The Non-Stop City Of Tel Aviv

Papir On The Park | The Yarkon River Side View The Papir On The Park Tlv | The Yarkon Penthouse View The Yarkon Penthouse | City SkyLine View

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- After years of construction & development, Papir Group Global Corp is proud to present the Park Penthouse On The Park & River and enjoy from a Panoramic View of Sunrise in the morning & Sunset in the Twilight time hovering above the sea of the city of Tel Aviv that never stops.Papir On The Park Tel Aviv Residence A Seamless Blend Of Luxury, Living & Vacation.Welcome To Papir On The Park Tlv, A new & revolutionary Luxury Residence , that has set a new standard in luxury Lifestyle in the city that never stopesIt is likely that every one In Israel was interested to live in a perfect vacation and waking up every morning and gazing out into the Mediterranean Sea & The Yarkon Park with private pool in between. Also having a decadent gourmet breakfast and spending the day at a pampering, top of the line spa, is the perfect recipe to rejuvenate the body and soul just as wake.Mrs. Patrisia Papir, Israel’s sole starchitect, has pioneered a new standard in luxury lifestyle in the Tel Aviv city.Wondering just why “Papir On The Park” Tel Aviv Residence is so special? That’s because the residents will enjoy the amenities & services of an unparalleled five star property, creating the reality of having an exclusive vacation literally become everyday life overlooking Tel Aviv’s glistening Mediterranean coastline & the green of the trees behind the Tel Aviv Park & River.The project design create a dream vacation tailored to the residents tastes, with personalized modifications adhering to the most discerning tastes and interests.The intriguing residential project turns the residential experience into a relaxing and refreshing vacation every day.The penthouse atop the Papir On The Park TLV Residence is this exception from its superior design by Patrisia Papir & Benny Molco Arch combined with the inspiration of the Papir Group Global owner Mr. Rod Papir.The breathtaking location & exclusive amenities which come together to create a whole that is far greater than the sum of its parts. A private elevator takes the residents who living in it directly to the Penthouse on the 7th floor, featuring a master bedroom overlooking the sea with a walk-in closet and adjoining Roof balcony , a large bedroom with adjoining bathroom, junior suites,a formal dining room, numerous living and recreation, a large designer kitchen, and a spectacular rooftop Terrace with a private pool.In order to illustrate the exclusivity of the Yarakon Penthouse it is important to tell about the level of finish in the 130sqm Yarakon Penthouse that characterized in 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, High Bauhaus Belgian windows profile, Modern luxurious Italian kitchen with a marble Surface (Cuisine).and including 130sqm Apartment, 28sqm wood deck cladding Roof Balcony, plus 60sqm Rooftop Terrace with a Private Swimming pool.In order to give its residents peace and synergy, the Yarakon Penthouse has sanitary accessories, interior doors and an entrance door from the best manufacturers and top models. also the electrical system in the Yarkon Penthouse includes smart electrical accessories and suitable preparation for a home theater systemThe Yarkon penthouse apartment is ​​about 130 square meters built of abundance and meticulous design, every detail has been carefully designed to give its residents a feeling of relaxation and peace.The breathtaking view to the Tel Aviv port & the Mediterranean Sea is the story of this Yarkon Penthouse. The Yarkon Penthouse overlooks the blue of the sea, and the skyline of the city of Tel Aviv - A Lifetime view.The Location is one of the most prestigious that the city of Tel Aviv has to offer, perhaps the best of all, dozens of contemporary art galleries, the acclaimed Tel Aviv museum of art, theater, dance and cinema – there is always something creative happening in Tel Aviv.And in a sharp transition from the finest people to vibrant nightclubs, eclectic music and delicious drinks, port Tel Aviv puts you at the center of the city that never stops having fun.Tel Aviv's thriving culinary culture and dining scene is known worldwide as one of the best in the world. discover the gastronomical fruits of the city, all within walking distance from port Tel Aviv.The Penthouse on the top of The Papir On The Park TLV Residences is this exception in this quarter and it is one of the few who overlooks on a breathtaking view from the top floor of the roof of a very intimate project with 7 floors and only 13 tenants.Its exquisite design by Patrisia Papir & Benny Molco Arch combined with breathtaking location and exclusive amenities come together to create a whole that is far greater than the sum of its parts.For more information visit Http://www.papir-group.co.il/ Papir Group Global Corporate Ltd 515031995Hataas House (stock exchange complex), Ramat GanT / f + 972 (0) 3-7169327@ Info@Papir-Group.co.ilWeb www.Papir-Group.co.il All Rights Reserved Exclusively to Papir Group Global (Israel) Ltd

