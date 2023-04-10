Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,458 in the last 365 days.

Council President Glass to Host Media Availability Today at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 10, 2023

Today at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming public hearings and Council review of the FY24 Operating Budget. Glass will also discuss other Council matters. 

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.    

# # #

Release ID: 23-123
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805
Categories: Evan Glass

You just read:

Council President Glass to Host Media Availability Today at 1:30 p.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more