Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Cambridge, Massachusetts

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins is in Cambridge, Massachusetts, April 10-11, 2023, to engage with students, faculty, and staff at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

At MIT, the Under Secretary will visit the School of Engineering and College of Computing to engage in academic discussions on verification technologies, quantum engineering, and artificial intelligence, among other topics. The Under Secretary will also tour the research reactor and labs to learn about MIT’s research on nuclear security and arms control.

At Harvard, the Under Secretary will meet with the Board of the Belfer Center and members of the Project on Managing the Atom to discuss nuclear security and arms control in an evolving security environment. She will also speak at the Future of Diplomacy Project to discuss the role of diplomacy in international security.

At both higher education institutions, the Under Secretary will meet with students and postdoctoral fellows to discuss careers in diplomacy and public policy, the nexus of policymaking and academia, and how science and research can inform and improve policy.