New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday; April 19th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUFFALO REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday; April 19th, 2023 via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:
Amherst Town Hall, Council Chambers
5583 Main Street, 2nd Floor
Williamsville, NY 14221
WHO:
Buffalo Regional Board of Review
WHAT:
Monthly Meeting of the Board
WHEN:
Wednesday; April 19th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Buffalo Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.
When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.
More ways to join:
Join from the meeting link
https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mb5da433e78432e4bb194bc3a6b6ef00f
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 161 591 5305
Meeting password: 3fCkhJNJt42
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-518-549-0500,,1615915305## US (English Menu)
Join by phone
+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)
Join from a video system or application
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
If you are a host, click here and login site to view host information.
Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com
Contact:
Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.