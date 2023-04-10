KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market Overview, Top Companies and Growth Opportunities by 2027

The KSA and UAE hand tools market is projected to reach $476.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% forecast by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market is a significant contributor to the overall hardware industry in these countries. Hand tools refer to tools that are operated by hand and do not require electricity or other external sources of power.

The KSA and UAE hand tools market was valued at $363.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $476.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players in the global KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market include:

Channellock, Inc., Chronos (Clarke Tools), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITWIDS-TransTech), King Tony, Knipex, Nabil Tools & Hardware, Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., TTI, Inc. and Vata Tools.

In Saudi Arabia, the hand tools market is growing rapidly, driven by the growth of the construction and manufacturing sectors. The increasing demand for power tools, hand saws, wrenches, and screwdrivers is driving the growth of the hand tools market in the country. Additionally, the increasing use of hand tools in the automotive sector is expected to drive further growth in the market.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and the hand tools market in the country is also growing rapidly. The construction sector in the UAE is a major contributor to the growth of the hand tools market, along with the growing automotive sector. The demand for power tools, hand saws, screwdrivers, pliers, and wrenches is on the rise in the UAE, as these tools are essential for construction, maintenance, and repair work.

Both KSA and UAE hand tools market are highly competitive with local and international brands competing to capture a share of the market. The key players in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-On, Bahco, Makita, and Bosch. The market is also driven by factors such as quality, durability, and price, which are key considerations for customers when choosing hand tools.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the KSA and UAE Hand Tools market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the KSA and UAE Hand Tools market.

The KSA and UAE Hand Tools market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global KSA and UAE Hand Tools market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global KSA and UAE Hand Tools market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

