21st Century Renaissance Announces New Book in the Visual Time Traveller Series

'Medicine from Dark Art to Enlightened Science' by Justin Geoghegan, set for publication in 2024, features 'stunning designs and engaging content'

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Irish publishing firm, 21st Century Renaissance, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the second book in The Visual Time Traveller series, Medicine from Dark Art to Enlightened Science.

Written by liver transplant surgeon Justin Geoghegan, the book describes the relationship between humanity and disease, tracing the development of healing from primitive mythology and belief to modern science and medicine.

A 2024 release is planned.

21st Century Renaissance is known for publishing aesthetically pleasing and intellectually inspiring books. And the second entry into the Visual Time Traveller series promises to be no exception.

Each volume features stunning graphic design and engaging content spanning a range of disciplines.

With the second book in the series set to release soon, Alison Hackett, founder, poet, editor, and author of the first volume, said 21st Century Renaissance is looking for co-edition partners during the 10th anniversary year of The Visual Time Traveller.

"As we look forward to the second volume, we are also looking back and are searching for partners that want to be a part of this mesmerizing work," Hackett said.

"The second volume of The Visual Time Traveller, Medicine from Dark Art to Enlightened Science, is enriched with stunning designs and revealing narrative. This book illustrates how humanity has responded to the fearful challenges posed by illness, and how society itself has often changed the nature of disease, not always for the better.

"This book will be as interesting to consume as the first volume and would make an excellent gift for anyone interested in history, disease, medicine and society," Hackett said. "Whether you're reading it alone or discussing it with others, this book will be a great conversation starter and a real treat for the eyes and the mind."

"We are shortly to reveal our first piece of marketing material for the book," Alison continues. "Justin's years as a surgeon have given him an assured perspective on how medicine and its place in society has changed from pre-history to current times."

For more information on The Visual Time Traveller series, visit https://www.thevisualtimetraveller.com/ .

For more information about 21st Century Renaissance, visit 21cr.ie.

