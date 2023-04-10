Versant Diagnostics and In-Office Pathology, LLC Announce an Agreement to Increase Pathology Services Nationwide

Versant Diagnostics, an independent physician services company, today announced a joint collaboration agreement with In-Office Pathology, LLC (IOP), a Nantucket-based specialist in building in-office laboratories, to increase access to pathologists and build pathology labs in an evolving industry. Versant Diagnostics will offer pathology services to IOP's network of in-office labs, and IOP will build laboratories at select Versant Diagnostics specialty clinics and physician practices.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with IOP, a company with invaluable experience in the laboratory and pathology space," says John Horton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Versant Diagnostics. "Together we will be able to provide full-service solutions including the lab buildout, a digital scanner, and subspecialty pathologists for clinics and physician practices."

Following several acquisitions in 2022, Versant Diagnostics is poised to capitalize on digital pathology in specialty clinics and has an aggressive development strategy in 2023. IOP has a substantial presence in the in-office laboratory space and plans to expand in the coming year.

"We will continue to increase our footprint of state-of-the-art pathology labs across the country, and we are excited about the opportunity to work with the team at Versant Diagnostics," says Bernie Ness, Co-Founder of In-Office Pathology, LLC. "This agreement will allow us to provide additional services to physicians, leading to improved patient outcomes, elevate care, and ultimately save lives."

Co-Founders Ven Aduana, M.D., Jim Billington, and Brian Carr of Versant Diagnostics and Co-Founders Bernie Ness and Joe Plandowski of IOP offer decades of experience in the pathology industry. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, making it the ideal collaboration for the future of digital anatomic pathology and patient care.

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by leading physician Ven Aduana, M.D. and operating executives Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is focused on anatomic pathology, precision medicine and the digital transformation of the industry. By combining technological advancements in healthcare with the most skilled and diverse set of subspecialty pathologists, Versant Diagnostics provides superior service for hospitals and physician practices. Learn more at www.versantdx.com.

About In-Office Pathology, LLC

Founded in 2004 by Bernie Ness and Joe Plandowski, IOP guides specialty physicians in establishing their own compliant in-office pathology laboratories. IOP currently has over 90 high complexity testing installations in 30 states. For further information visit www.iopathology.com.

