With Holistic View of Layered Security Technologies, Infinitely Virtual Rolls Out Integrated, Multifaceted Lineup

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing that no company is too small to be a target of cyberattacks, cloud pioneer Infinitely Virtual today introduced a series of layered security tools and technologies. Newly packaged from IV are three integrated components: IV Host, IV Manage, and the ostensible flagship in the lineup, IV Protect.

IV Protect goes beyond the built-in security within E.V.E., IV's Cloud Platform, to provide additional protection against established and emerging cyberthreats. These solutions help address various threat vectors — from weak passwords and phishing to malicious websites and uninformed users — to keep systems and data as safe as possible. IV Protect strengthens security with targeted solutions to meet any SMB's specific cybersecurity requirements.

"Where alien code is concerned, the science of acting, reacting, anticipating, eradicating and managing has evolved," said Adam Stern, IV Founder and CEO. "The world that anti-virus/anti-malware products inhabit has morphed as well, transformed by nefarious external forces and broader, smarter responses -- digital signatures, heuristics, memory management, etc."

In concept, the products are organized like a Venn diagram, with overlapping ala carte offerings, pegged to an organization's discrete needs. Collectively, the various elements combine technology and human experience to perform highly accurate threat hunting, monitoring, and response at scale, among other capabilities. The IV Protect suite helps rapidly identify threats -- and limit their impact -- without the need for additional staffing.

Given the length of time traditional solutions have been available, bad actors have learned how to evade them, he said. With the number and intensity of high-value cyberattacks growing, technology is increasingly scrutinizing behaviors, sketching on a wider canvas and examining more variables. "IV Protect, which integrates MDR with capabilities like DNS filtering, is both an advance and a throwback: automated and high touch," Stern said, noting that security awareness training and compliance are central to the offering.

IV Protect: Drilling Down

Among the capabilities integrated into IV Protect:

Multifactor Authentication Technology (MFA) - Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an access security solution used to verify a user's identity at login. It adds two or more identity-checking steps to user logins by use of secure authentication tools, providing a fast, simple, and non-disruptive authentication experience.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) - Traditional antivirus solutions are no longer sufficient to protect servers and endpoints. IV Managed Detection & Response (MDR) provides AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and threat hunting across IV- hosted servers and local user endpoints, to protect against potentially harmful threat attacks that can put data —and the business itself— at risk.

DNS Filtering - IV's DNS Filter is a cloud-based, AI-driven content filtering and threat protection service that blocks malicious websites and filters out harmful or inappropriate content. It prevents users from unknowingly accessing unsafe websites via links in an email, while giving the organization the ability to restrict access to specific websites within a local network.

Email Security - IV Email Security is an integrated cloud email security solution that is fast to deploy, easy to use, and protects the organization against today's most dangerous phishing threats. The capability delivers email security in the mailbox using anomaly detection to stop advanced phishing threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC), ransomware, credential harvesting and more.

Security Awareness Training - IV SAT helps ensure that employees serve as a strong line of defense against the latest methods of attack. A critical piece of a strong security program, this solution makes it easy to send and track training videos on a wide range of security-related topics to the people within the organization who need them most.

According to ISACA expert Tan Soon Chew, "a comprehensive cybersecurity awareness program should be established and implemented to educate every person (including external vendors and their personnel) who uses, operates and manages the enterprise's assets or data… the program's effectiveness should be measured at regular intervals (e.g., annually)."

"We at IV are taking a refreshingly honest step forward by acknowledging that AI can't yet be trusted to protect organizations definitively," Stern said. "IV Protect in particular argues in favor of including actual human beings to take a closer look and to parse a timeline of events. MDR includes a SOC where threat hunters -- folks in a digital war room who get these alerts -- seek to determine if they are harmless or nefarious."

