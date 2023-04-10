PB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation PBNC, the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of $3,712,014 compared to $2,709,595 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 37.00%.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company reported total assets of $878.9 million compared to $743.9 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of 18.15%. Total deposits were $705.1 million and gross loans were $714.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 compared to total deposits of $603.3 million and gross loans of $557.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, increases of 16.88% and 28.21%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report that we are off to a good start in 2023 with strong earnings and balance sheet growth. We are honored that Providence Bank has been ranked in S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2022 "Top 100 Community Banks with Less than $3 Billion in Assets," out of 3,782 eligible banks in the analysis. The hard work and commitment of our employees to provide excellent service to our customers continues to drive our success. As we strive to further enhance shareholder value, we will remain focused on growth, customer satisfaction and efficiency."

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Bank had basic earnings of $1.66 per share compared to $1.23 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 34.96%. As of March 31, 2023, book value per common share was $31.74 compared to $28.55 at March 31, 2022, an increase of 11.17%. On February 23, 2023, the Company paid its first quarter dividend of $0.40 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 45th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 as presented are unaudited.

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, In Thousands 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 9,418 $ 9,478 Interest-earning deposits with banks 23,998 21,071 Investment securities 100,991 100,338 Loans, gross 714,062 687,706 Allowance for loan losses (6,020 ) (6,142 ) Intangible assets 4,167 4,193 Other assets 32,292 32,525 Total assets $ 878,908 $ 849,169 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 705,113 $ 674,023 Borrowed funds 94,417 101,743 Other liabilities 6,987 5,994 Shareholders' Equity 72,391 67,409 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 878,908 $ 849,169 Book value per share $ 31.74 $ 29.93 Tangible book value per share $ 29.91 $ 28.07

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended In Thousands March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 12,162 $ 7,324 Interest expense 4,482 1,382 Net interest income 7,680 5,942 Provision for loan losses 238 160 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,442 5,782 Non interest income 310 259 Non interest expense 3,123 2,548 Income before income taxes 4,629 3,493 Income tax expense 917 783 Net income $ 3,712 $ 2,710 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.66 $ 1.23 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.19

* Derived from audited financial statements

