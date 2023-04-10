Submit Release
UPDATE -- Actuate Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (Actuate), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today three poster presentations from scientific collaborators at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

The abstracts are currently available on the AACR meeting website. The posters will be available online at https://actuatetherapeutics.com/news-media/ following the presentations.

Poster Presentation Details:

  • Abstract 3857 / 7: Exploring mechanisms of resistance to elraglusib in pancreatic cancer PDX models
    Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
    Session: Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3
    Presenter: Taylor Weiskittel, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Location: Poster Section 15
  • Abstract CT222 / 12: Multimodal mechanism of action of the GSK-3 inhibitor 9-ING-41 (elraglusib) includes an immunomodulatory component: preliminary results from the 1801 phase 1/2 trial
    Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
    Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 2
    Presenter: Dr. Benedito Carneiro, Brown University/Lifespan, Providence, RI
    Location: Poster Section 47
  • Abstract 5355/4: Elraglusib response prediction and mechanistic discovery using iterative machine learning
    Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
    Session: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 1
    Presenter: Joseph McDermott, Lantern Pharma Inc., Dallas TX
    Location: Poster Section 31

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for high impact cancers and inflammatory diseases. Actuate's lead drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy. Elraglusib is also emerging as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of multiple immune checkpoints and the regulation of immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com

CONTACT:
Public Relations Dept.,
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 (847) 986-4190
info@actuatetherapeutics.com 


