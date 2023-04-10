KnuckleBonz Announces New Limited Edition of The Misfits Jerry Only Rock Iconz Statue

Officially licensed with The Misfits, only 3,000 of these 138% authentic hand cast collectibles are available, and they are in stock and shipping now. This is the third collaboration between The Misfits and KnuckleBonz.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Because you never can have enough fiends in your life, the world-famous creators of high-end and hand-crafted collectibles for Music SuperFans, KnuckleBonz®, announced today its long-awaited Jerry Only Rock Iconz statue is now available and shipping.

Check out the YouTube video of Jerry Only unboxing this new KnuckleBonz statue from his fiendish studio headquarters. No detail was left out – from the spikes on Jerry's jacket to the arm straps, the skeleton mic stand, or even the fiend skull on the back of the collar. For collectors that are fans of punk, hardcore, metal and beyond – this statue is for you. Jerry Only is immortalized in amazing detail, perfectly capturing his iconic image within one of the most crucially influential, genre-defying bands to ever emerge from North America. This legendary band is often recognized as the pioneers of the horror punk subgenre, known for blending punk and other musical influences with horror film themes and imagery, as well as jumpstarting the hardcore and thrash movements, ultimately deconstructing and redefining rock music.

Only 3,000 of these limited-edition statues are available, making them highly collectible. Each piece is hand-crafted using a fine-arts process and the statues are individually hand-cast, hand-painted and numbered on the base. The statue dimensions are 9" H x 6.5" x 9" D, the price is $164 each.

This is the third collaboration between KnuckleBonz and The Misfits to create hand-cast, limited edition collectibles to delight fans. The Misfits Horror Business 3D Vinyl Statue ($164) is also in stock and shipping. Only 1979 were created using a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base and it is officially licensed. It stands 10" inches tall and is 7" inches deep at the base. The wildly popular Misfits Earth A.D. 3D Vinyl Series Collectible Statute ($199) quickly sold out - and the Misfits fans who purchased these limited edition unique pieces of art now have a highly collectible statue.

The new Jerry Only Rock Iconz statue can be ordered online exclusively at https://knucklebonz.com/product/jerry-only-misfits-rock-iconz/

About KnuckleBonz, Inc.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is recognized worldwide as the leading creators of high-end and hand-crafted collectibles that feature iconic moments in rock as well as music legends. Its commitment to fine craftsmanship is showcased in the artistry and detail of each hand-crafted statue created especially for the discerning collector of licensed properties. KnuckleBonz developed the Rock Iconz®, 3D Vinyl® and On Tour™ collectible series, a series of limited-edition collectibles specifically created for rock music fans worldwide. KnuckleBonz products are available online at knucklebonz.com, as well as through international distribution and specialty retail.

