Lawsuit Deadline Notice: NYSE: RAD Investors who lost over $250,000 with Rite Aid Corporation shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Rite Aid Corporation RAD shares.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $250,000 with shares of Rite Aid Corporation RAD have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 19, 2023. NYSE: RAD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 20, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Rite Aid Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl, that Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear "red flags" that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful, that Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists, that by knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act, that as a result, it was at risk of prosecution by federal authorities such as the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ").

