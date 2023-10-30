New to The Street Announces TV Line Up, Featuring Five Corporate Guests, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces their corporate interviews that will air on the FOX Business Network.



New to The Street features the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer.

2). Molecular Tracking/Tracing - SMX (Security Matters), PLC.'s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggi Alon, Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

3). Plastic Waste Conversion- Clean Vision Corp.'s (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO.

4). E-Commerce - Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.'s (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK) interview, Mr. Paul Adler, Chairman/CEO.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO), are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Hempacco is on a mission to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge Olsen explains the business at Green Star Labs, Inc., a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPINK: GGII) ($GGII). From the same Hempacco Co., Inc. facility located in San Diego, CA, the lab manufactures all types of nutritional supplements and beauty products. The Green Star Labs product lines offer everyday products for men and women. The male demographic is a growing marketplace, and Green Star created target products for men – shaving kits, skin creams, face products, and more. Jorge plans to sell products directly online and through TV ads using direct response marketing techniques. Consumers can purchase a single 30-day supply or opt for monthly shipments. Green Star’s product lines are superior and will be much cheaper than similar competitor products selling at a much higher multiple. The Company plans a $20 price target on most products. The long-term strategy is sales/marketing in traditional and non-traditional retail locations, like drug stores and supermarkets, and non-traditional retailers like convenience stores expect to be a strong market presence for Green Labs. Vitamins, gummies, capsules, and women/men’s cosmetics will become available domestically and internationally through direct and online distribution networks. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Green Star Labs, Inc.- https://greenstarlabs.net/, Green Globe International, Inc.-https://ggiigroup.com/ and Hempacco Co., Inc.- https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Haggi Alon, Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) (“SMX”). The Company uses molecular marker technology and a blockchain to authenticate and track/trace raw materials that ensure supply chain integrity and transparency. Haggi on-set pulls out a .99 purity gold bar and explains how the mining industry uses SMX’s services. From gold mining, refining, and final end-use, the Company installs a unique molecular marker that tracks and traces all steps from mined sources to final goods produced. A blockchain records every step, from the ground to final use, and validates authenticity, ethical sources, and gold purities. Gold investors, banks, financial institutions, jewelry manufacturers, and others can immediately know the quality and origin of the Gold. Track and trace verifications can determine if the Gold is mined, recycled, or combined. The Company technological platform allows its clients to quantify all aspects of the Gold, either for investment or production purposes. SMX provides its clients with an ecosystem combining the digital and physical worlds. B2B (Business to Business) gold transactions need a way to determine quantities, qualities, and places of origin to ensure reliable and ethical manufacturing standards. Haggi tells viewers that everything related to Gold is booming and that SMX’s technological molecular track/trace on the blockchain gives it clients immediate information without third-party intermediaries. SMX offers services for all industries to help its clients with quality assurances and brand certification. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX – https://smx.tech/.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV), is talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio about the Company's plastic conversion and clean fuel production businesses. The Company's Clean-Seas subsidiary converts waste plastic into clean fuels and reusable raw materials. Over 380 million tons of plastic are made annually, with only 10% being recycled. Dan explains that with the Company’s plastic conversion network, they can effectively clean up plastic waste long before bottles and other plastics make it to waterways. Once plastic gets into oceans, the clean-up process for plastic waste becomes challenging to overcome. Clean-Seas uses pyrolysis technology that breaks down plastic materials, creating new raw materials and clean gas fuels for clean energy needs. Dan explains to viewers the Company’s risk management model, which has five parts: 1). Good locations and partnerships, including regulatory approvals and permits; 2). Proven technology, 3). Good source of plastic feedstock for conversion; 4). Buyers of converted plastic raw material/fuels; and 5). Insurance companies’ coverage over operations/products. With these five steps, the Management at CLNV believes it lowers risks for their investors, partners, and end-users. The Company has a fully operational facility in Morocco, with other pending sites expected worldwide and in the USA. Over the next 3-5 years, CLNV envisions a global footprint, being a leader in plastic conversion, minimizing recycling waste, helping many countries with plastic problems, and its stock trading on a major national exchange. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp. – https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/.

Back with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King is Paul Adler, CEO/Chairman at Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) ($CLNV). From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Paul talks with Jane and gives an update on the Company’s transition into e-commerce digital marketing. GDMK now seeks to acquire companies with an e-commerce presence. Even though the Company’s current brick-and-mortar legacy business platforms are good businesses, the Company expects the transition to acquire e-commerce platforms to be more beneficial to operational successes. E-commerce businesses are less costly to operate and yield higher revenue margins. In August 2022, the Company acquired an apparel company with an established e-commerce marketplace. Over the next 18-24 months, The Company would like to have a 90-95% of its business operations in the digital e-commerce marketplace. Paul tells viewers that the Company’s e-commerce stores on Amazon and Shopify effectively establish a digital marketplace for GDMK’s goods. The furtherance of the Company’s concentration on e-commerce acquisitions should increase GDMK’s growth and improve revenues. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. – https://gdmginc.com/.

New to The Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain talk about the North Koreans sending spare phishing emails for downloading a Chrome extension. The unsuspected recipient hits the link and the device downloads malware. The North Koreans are attacking high-value targets, senior governmental officials, industry leaders, and university professors. They seek to steal highly prized information on secrets and technological advancements. Unfortunately, Big-Tech entities that offer domain services for governments, businesses, and universities are using an open-source platform with limited cybersecurity features. The solution is to open an account with Sekur.com, which offers several encrypted, secure, and private electronic service platforms. No one except the sender and the recipient can see communication sent through SekurMail, with its SekurSend/SekurReply. The recipient does not have to be a subscriber to benefit from Sekur’s cybersecurity features. They will receive an email from a Sekur subscriber with a link to proceed to a secure platform. The product has a time-out feature and password protection. The entire electronic communication is on a closed-loop platform owned and controlled by the Company. The service is available to governments, businesses, and individuals. Sekur Private Data Ltd. Operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Alain offers two (2) PROMO CODES to viewers. The first is available at SekurVPN.com where you can pre-register for Sekur’s Virtual Private Network for 60% savings, available when SekurVPN launches. The second is PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly for the Company’s other service plans. The discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscriptions. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Doesn’t use any Big Tech open-source platforms, never data mines, no 3rd party providers, never asks for phone numbers, and it owns and controls its servers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com. “Privacy Has Arrived.”

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include smokables and hemp rolling paper manufacturing, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com.

About Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPK: GGII) ($GGII):

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPK: GGII) is a Fast-Moving consumer goods incubator and holding Company of intellectual property, products, and companies that want to change the world with its products and technology. Green Globe International, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell consumer goods, including herb and hemp smokable rolling papers. Its subsidiary, Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) is disrupting the $1T tobacco industry and has celebrity manufacturing partnerships, private label, and large distributor partnerships. Green Star Labs, Inc. partners with Curated Nutra, LLC, developing and manufacturing CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty products. The HempBox Vending, Inc. subsidiary owns and manages kiosk vending machines with screens that dispense products while simultaneously advertising products - https://ggiigroup.com/.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company's B2B white label platforms power commercial sustainability applications across a variety of industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, Gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals. SMX's technology allows the transition to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives solid, liquid, and gas materials the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem - https://smx.tech/.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK):

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK), headquartered in Island Park, New York, operates as a diversified holding company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with branded product lines. Another division is involved with acquiring e-commerce assets as well as private businesses in various verticals and scales them up - https://gdmginc.com.

About Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV):

Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company's Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

