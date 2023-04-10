Electric Motor Market Predicted to Surpass USD 207.3 Bn by 2030 | Size, Share, Challenges, Type

Electric Motor Market Expected to Reach $207.3 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric motor is compact in size, possesses high torque, requires less maintenance, is low noise level, and provides better torque to weight ratio. This motor is used in various applications such as automotive, beauty & healthcare products, and robotics. All these factors drive the growth of the global electric motor market. The global electric motor market size was valued at $106.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $207.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Electric Motor Market are:

ABB, ARC Systems Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon, NIDEC CORPORATION, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens

The global Electric Motor report offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030. The qualitative study emphasizes on the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

• Value chain analysis: AMR offers a complete analysis of all the stages along with the key stakeholders functioning in every stage with their strategic decisions on board.

• Key regulations: Allied Market Research provides key regulations and standards for the Electric Motor Market. The section also presents some of the regulatory documents of the product type.

• Pain point analysis: The report also offers insights on the key challenges faced by the stakeholders in the industry. The strategic decisions adopted by the market players to maintain their foothold in the market are also discussed through the report.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Electric Motor:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Electric Motor Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments -

BY MOTOR TYPE -

Alternate Current (AC) Motor

Direct Current (DC) Motor

BY APPLICATION -

Automobile

HVAC

Medical equipment

Industrial machinery

Household appliances

Others

Market Snapshot Some of the wider facets that our team at AMR emphasize on are:

• Our professional squad of analysts always endeavor to comprehend the bigger picture of any industry, especially in terms of its growth stages.

• The teams emphasize on procuring pertinent insights into diverse models of competitive advantage while forming a core environment analysis.

• The specialists also keep on adapting the value chain analysis procedures of organizations to apprehend how exactly the customer value is generated.

The major extents of focus that prop up and actuate our primary and secondary research initiatives and endeavors are:

• What are the basic & primary competencies of the new entrants as well as the existing players in the industry we are exploring?

• What are the branding opportunities that are evolving at a swift pace?

• What are the prime competitive forces shaping the industry?

• Why some viable approaches are more prevalent than others among the frontrunners in the industry?

• What are of the key pricing schemes & policies that organizations in an industry are incorporating for promoting their products worldwide?

• What are the market strategies that are appropriate to a certain service or product?

