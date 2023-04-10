Anima Biotech to Present at the 4th Annual RNA-Targeting Small Molecule Drugs hosted by CHI as part of the 18th Annual Drug Discovery Event

/EIN News/ -- BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI driven MOA elucidation, today announced the company will give a presentation during the 18th Annual Drug Discovery Chemistry as part of the RNA-Targeting Small Molecule Drugs track of the Conference held from April 10th to April 13th, 2023 in San Diego, CA and virtually.



During the conference, Anima Biotech’s chief scientific officer and co-founder, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., will give a presentation titled, “Discovery of Small Molecule mRNA Modulators Using Phenotypic Screening with AI-Driven MoA Elucidation,” during the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drugs track on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 8:10 – 8:40 a.m. PT.

The Drug Discovery Chemistry conference brings together experts from medicinal and biophysical chemistry in pharma, biotech and academia to discuss the exciting opportunities and advancements in drug discovery. The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drugs track highlights some of the innovative approaches and technologies being used to overcome obstacles faced in the field.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale phenotypic screening that automates millions of experiments in live mRNA biology with MOAi technology using AI to elucidate the mechanism of action of active molecules. Our approach has been validated by our collaborations with Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie and a broad pipeline across 20 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology, we were able to advance our programs at an unprecedented speed and success rate. Anima's wholly owned pipeline is in Immunology (Collagen I mRNA biology modulators, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc mRNA biology modulators and mutation agnostic mKras mRNA biology modulators), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer's disease and Pain - Nav1.7 mRNA biology modulators). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer-reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AnimaBiotech.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com