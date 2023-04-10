Expanding Applications and Advancements in Protein Therapeutics Market Set to Drive Growth in Coming Years

Protein Therapeutics Market by Productt

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein therapeutics refer to medical treatments that use proteins to help treat diseases. These proteins are often made in the laboratory and can mimic the actions of natural proteins in the body. They can be designed to target specific areas of the body, and can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic diseases.

Protein therapeutics can be administered in a variety of ways, including injection, infusion, or oral delivery. They can be used alone or in combination with other medications, and they can be customized to meet the specific needs of individual patients.

Overall, protein therapeutics are an important and growing field in medicine, with the potential to help treat a wide range of diseases and improve patient outcomes. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟐𝟖𝟑.𝟔𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓𝟔𝟔.𝟔𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Oncology: Protein therapeutics are often used in the treatment of cancer, where they can be designed to target specific tumor cells and block their growth or destroy them outright.

Immunology: Protein therapeutics can be used to treat autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis, by blocking or modulating the immune response.

Hematology: Protein therapeutics are used to treat blood disorders, such as hemophilia or anemia, by supplementing or replacing missing or defective proteins in the blood.

Infectious disease: Protein therapeutics can be designed to target specific pathogens, such as viruses or bacteria, and block their ability to infect cells or replicate.

Genetic disorders: Protein therapeutics can be used to treat genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis or Fabry disease, by replacing missing or defective proteins in the body.

Overall, protein therapeutics have a wide range of applications in medicine and are becoming increasingly important in the development of new and innovative treatments for a variety of diseases.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of protein therapeutics due to surge in chronic diseases and increase in demand for therapeutic drugs.

The number of clinics and hospitals across the globe increased during the pandemic, which supplemented the demand for protein therapeutics.

However, the prolonged lockdown and disruptions of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials hinder the market.

There are several factors that impact the development and use of protein therapeutics, but one of the most significant is the complexity of protein molecules themselves. Proteins are large, complex molecules that are difficult to synthesize and manipulate in the laboratory, which can make it challenging to develop effective protein-based treatments.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Manufacturing: The production of protein therapeutics can be complex and expensive, and requires specialized equipment and facilities.

Regulatory approval: Protein therapeutics must undergo rigorous testing and regulatory review before they can be approved for use in humans.

Safety and efficacy: Protein therapeutics must be carefully designed and tested to ensure they are safe and effective for use in patients.

Intellectual property: The development of protein therapeutics often requires significant investments in research and development, and companies may seek to protect their investments through patents and other intellectual property rights.

Despite these challenges, protein therapeutics have become an increasingly important and valuable tool in the treatment of many diseases, and continued research and development in this field is likely to lead to new and innovative treatments in the years to come.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, holding nearly half of the market, due to increase in chronic diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing geriatric population, surge in public-private investment, and increase in number of initiatives for healthcare awareness.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝟏𝟎 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

