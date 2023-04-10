Rise of Middle East Modularization Market Company Profiles, Future Outlook and Opportunities by 2028

The Middle East modularization market size is expected to reach $747.1 million by 2028, At a CAGR of 5.3% forecast by 2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East Modularization Market refers to the growing trend of modular construction in the region. Modular construction involves building structures in a factory setting and transporting them to the construction site for final assembly. This approach to construction is gaining popularity in the Middle East due to its ability to reduce construction time, costs, and environmental impact.

The Middle East modularization market size is expected to reach $747.1 million by 2028, from $492.1 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Leading market players in the global Middle East Modularization Market include:

Fluor Corporation, SHV Holdings N.V. (Mammoet), Arabian International Company for Steel Structures, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L & T Piping Center), ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI (CIMTAS PIPE FABRICATION AND TRADING CO. LTD.), YENA ENGINEERING B.V., PROSAIC STEEL AND ALLOYS, Metal Forge India, Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell UOP), and ChelPipe Group.

The Middle East modularization market includes various industries such as commercial, residential, healthcare, education, hospitality, and others. The market is driven by the increasing demand for affordable housing and infrastructure development in the region. Additionally, the Middle East is witnessing significant investments in the oil and gas industry, which is also contributing to the growth of the modularization market.

Some of the key players in the Middle East modularization market include Red Sea International Company, Katerra, Algeco, and DORMA Gulf Doors & Access Solutions. These companies are focused on developing innovative modular solutions that cater to the specific needs of the region.

Overall, the Middle East modularization market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective construction solutions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Middle East Modularization market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Middle East Modularization market.

The Middle East Modularization market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Middle East Modularization market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Middle East Modularization market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

