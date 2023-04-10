St. Mary Magdalene One-Woman Drama Brings Gospel Message in Live Theater Performance

"St. Mary Madgalene-At the Feet of Jesus," Nancy Scimone
"St. Mary Magdalene-At the Feet of Jesus" Drama, Nancy Scimone
St. Mary Magdalene - At the Feet of Jesus" one-woman drama brings Gospel message through live theater performance. Biblically based story with original music.
You took me back to that time - what it must have been like to be with Jesus.”
— Audience Member
VIRGINIA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Saint Mary Magdalene - At the Feet of Jesus” is a live theatrical one-woman drama that shines a holy light on Mary Magdalene and shares the Gospel message of Christ. Performing artist Nancy Scimone, who portrays Mary Magdalene, wrote the script and songs after visiting the Holy Land in Israel and the excavation of an ancient Magdala synagogue. Scimone explains, “My intent in creating the drama was to honor this great saint with reverence, and to inspire audiences through her life of courage and faith.”
With this performance, audiences experience Mary Magdalene’s journey from her difficult beginnings in Magdala to her repentance and unwavering faith in Jesus all the way to the foot of the cross. The performance brings familiar Bible scenes to life including the 'Mary Martha dinner,' the expelling of seven demons, and the multiplication of the loaves and fishes. The nine original songs in the drama express turning points in Mary Magdalene's story, such as "Gratitude," which she sings as she anoints the feet of Jesus, and "I Have Seen the Lord!" when she witnesses the risen Lord and is the first to announce His resurrection to the Apostles.
Scimone terms the drama "edutainment" because it teaches the message of Christ through the theatrical arts. She shares, "The messages of forgiveness, mercy and hope conveyed through Mary Magdalene's life 2000 years ago continue to be powerful life tools for humanity."
Contact
Nancy Scimone
Nancy Scimone Music
Music@NancyScimone.com