Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,340 in the last 365 days.

St. Mary Magdalene One-Woman Drama Brings Gospel Message in Live Theater Performance

St. Mary Magdalene-At the Feet of Jesus" Drama, portrayed by Nancy Scimone

"St. Mary Madgalene-At the Feet of Jesus," Nancy Scimone

"St. Mary Magdalene-At the Feet of Jesus" Drama, Nancy Scimone

"St. Mary Magdalene-At the Feet of Jesus" Drama, Nancy Scimone

St. Mary Magdalene - At the Feet of Jesus" one-woman drama brings Gospel message through live theater performance. Biblically based story with original music.

You took me back to that time - what it must have been like to be with Jesus.”
— Audience Member
VIRGINIA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Saint Mary Magdalene - At the Feet of Jesus” is a live theatrical one-woman drama that shines a holy light on Mary Magdalene and shares the Gospel message of Christ. Performing artist Nancy Scimone, who portrays Mary Magdalene, wrote the script and songs after visiting the Holy Land in Israel and the excavation of an ancient Magdala synagogue. Scimone explains, “My intent in creating the drama was to honor this great saint with reverence, and to inspire audiences through her life of courage and faith.”

With this performance, audiences experience Mary Magdalene’s journey from her difficult beginnings in Magdala to her repentance and unwavering faith in Jesus all the way to the foot of the cross. The performance brings familiar Bible scenes to life including the 'Mary Martha dinner,' the expelling of seven demons, and the multiplication of the loaves and fishes. The nine original songs in the drama express turning points in Mary Magdalene's story, such as "Gratitude," which she sings as she anoints the feet of Jesus, and "I Have Seen the Lord!" when she witnesses the risen Lord and is the first to announce His resurrection to the Apostles.

Scimone terms the drama "edutainment" because it teaches the message of Christ through the theatrical arts. She shares, "The messages of forgiveness, mercy and hope conveyed through Mary Magdalene's life 2000 years ago continue to be powerful life tools for humanity."

Email: Music@NancyScimone.com
https://NancyScimone.com
https://MaryMagdaleneDrama.com

Nancy Scimone
Music@NancyScimone.com
Nancy Scimone Music

You just read:

St. Mary Magdalene One-Woman Drama Brings Gospel Message in Live Theater Performance

Distribution channels: Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more