Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement after Texas, Washington court decisions on mifepristone

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement after the court rulings in Texas and Washington related to mifepristone:

“First and foremost: medication abortion remains legal and available in New Mexico. I also want to state, unequivocally, that medication abortion is an effective, safe option, and the Texas decision is an affront to the FDA approval process and the extensive scientific and medical evidence upon which it is based.

I will continue to do all that I can to ensure that New Mexico remains a safe place for women to obtain necessary health care, and I was proud to sign legislation in recent weeks to protect the rights of abortion patients and providers.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham recently signed into law both HB 7, which prohibits local governments from enacting abortion bans, and SB 13, which protects providers and patients from criminal prosecution in other states.

 

