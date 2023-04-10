Submit Release
Maryland State Police IMPACT For April 2023

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The April 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • Maryland State Police Recognize Sworn, Civilian Personnel For Outstanding Service;
  • MSP Women’s Summit Offers Day Of ‘Community and Education’ For Female Personnel;
  • PHOTOS: MSP Supports Special Olympics Maryland Winter Games;
  • Troopers Combat Impaired Driving Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend;
  • Trooper Uncover Suspected Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Following Washington County Traffic Stop;
  • MSP Honeybadgers Capture Maryland Heroes Hockey League Title;
  • PHOTOS: MSP In The Community

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on IMPACT Update April 2023.

