Maryland State Police IMPACT For April 2023

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The April 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
- Maryland State Police Recognize Sworn, Civilian Personnel For Outstanding Service;
- MSP Women’s Summit Offers Day Of ‘Community and Education’ For Female Personnel;
- PHOTOS: MSP Supports Special Olympics Maryland Winter Games;
- Troopers Combat Impaired Driving Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend;
- Trooper Uncover Suspected Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Following Washington County Traffic Stop;
- MSP Honeybadgers Capture Maryland Heroes Hockey League Title;
- PHOTOS: MSP In The Community
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on IMPACT Update April 2023.