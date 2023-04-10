Demand of Glucose Syrup Is Expected To Reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Consumption of Glucose Syrup Increasing Mainly Due to Ever-growing Demand for Baked Food Products

The global glucose syrup market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. Worldwide sales of glucose syrup are anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2033. As a special culinary ingredient, glucose syrup comes with certain specific properties, which can complement the application of white sugar.



Glucose syrup is usually manufactured by potato, wheat, rice, and corn and is created by glucose molecules. It is widely used as a sweetener in the preparation of various types of baked products and frozen desserts. Manufacturers use cornstarch to produce glucose syrup, which contains calcium, thiamine, and zinc in little quantities. It is also used in the production of beer and to make lemonade drinks and iced tea. Glucose syrup has been gaining widespread popularity in the convenience food industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global glucose syrup market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 4.2 billion in 2023.

Global demand for glucose syrup is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a substantial share of the global market revenue over the forecast period.

“Rising popularity of glucose syrup is attributed to its longer shelf life and increased use as an effective alternative to conventional granular sugar. Anti-freezing humectant, anti-crystal, preservative, and non-toxic are some characteristics of glucose syrup, which are estimated to drive lucrative opportunities for industry players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Use of Glucose Syrup in Food & Beverages Sector

Worldwide demand for baked food products, including cakes, baked chips, etc. is skyrocketing. Moreover, glucose syrup is widely used to produce candy owing to its consistency, which can aid to prevent the crystallization of the respective product. Chefs opt for glucose syrup because of its ability to retain the appearance of food products without making any alterations.

Glucose syrups are utilized to enhance the moisture retention capacity of food products and to keep baked goods fresh. They are gaining popularity in the confectionary sector as they can retain a smooth texture and prevent the grainy texture of eatables.

Glucose syrup is considered a good energy source for yeast and its application in the brewing industry is growing significantly. It is utilized to glaze preserves and fruit tarts. Simple carbs are used in the making of glucose syrup, which is easily digestible by children as well as adults. These features of glucose syrup are predicted to enhance its popularity in the food & beverages sector, which is further expected to contribute to revenue share.

Asia Pacific to Remain Significant Contributor to Global Market Revenue

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a noteworthy share of total global market revenue over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Easy availability of raw materials and increasing demand for various sweet products, including chocolate, ice cream, etc., are expected to drive growth opportunities for market players in the region.

India and China are predicted to hold leading positions in the regional market owing to their increased requirements for glucose syrup. The rising requirements for sugar substitutes are also expected to stimulate demand for glucose syrup in countries of the region. To tackle certain disorders, including obesity and diabetes, consumers are opting for healthier and more natural alternatives to traditional sugar, i.e., glucose syrup.

Segmentation of Glucose Syrup Industry Research

By Grade : Food Pharma Industrial Others

By Source : Wheat Corn Barley Rice Potatoes Cassava Others

By Form : Liquid Granular

By Application : Pharmaceuticals Foods Beverages Confectioneries Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the glucose syrup market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on grade (food, pharma, industrial, others), source (wheat, corn, barley, rice, potatoes, cassava, others), form (liquid, granular), and application (pharmaceuticals, foods, beverages, confectioneries, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

