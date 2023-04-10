Optical Transceivers Market to be Worth $5.31 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Optical Transceivers Market by Form Factor (SFF and SFP; SFP+ and SFP28; XFP; CXP), Data Rate, Wavelength, Type, Distance, Protocol, Application (Data Center, Telecommunication), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Optical Transceivers Market by Form Factor (SFF and SFP; SFP+ and SFP28; XFP; CXP), Data Rate, Wavelength, Type, Distance, Protocol, Application (Data Center, Telecommunication), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030’, the optical transceivers market is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2029. Based on volume, the optical transceivers market is projected to reach 42,923 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5459

Businesses are moving their data and applications to the cloud, increasing the demand for high-speed and reliable optical networks. Optical transceivers, also known as fiber optic transceivers, are used in most industries to transport high levels of data over a network. It is used in fiber-optic communication systems that transmit data over optical fiber cables at high speeds and low latency over long distances.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing adoption of optical modules among data centers and the rising need for optical transceivers for extended wavelengths over long distances. However, government regulations and certifications restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of 5G and cloud technologies in emerging countries and the increasing demand for high-speed internet and data-intensive applications are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the lack of standardization is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Additionally, the advent of silicon photonics (SiPh) technology is a prominent trend in the optical transceivers market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Optical Transceivers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, in the last quarter of 2019. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Governments forced the closure of manufacturing plants and halted all import-export activities. As a result, several industries, including the optical transceivers industry, witnessed a decline in production. However, the increasing investments in advancing optical modules, developments in 5G technology, and the deployment of hyperscale data centers boosted the demand for optical transceivers in some regions. The shift to remote work models and online learning increased internet-based communication and data transfer.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5459

Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated digitalization across various industries, driving the demand for high-speed and reliable communication infrastructure. These factors supported the demand for optical transceiver devices, which are an essential component of such infrastructures.

Growth in data-intensive applications such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) and the need for higher bandwidth and longer distance communication supported the growth of the optical transceivers market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology companies were focused on developing cost-effective, flexible, and advanced optical transceiver solutions to expand their product offerings and increase their market shares. For instance, in April 2020, HUBER+SUHNER AG (Switzerland) launched the outdoor fiber optic connector Q-ODC-2 Mini to enable cost-effective, flexible, and higher-capacity deployments of wireless infrastructure for industrial and communication applications. Similarly, in February 2020, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) launched the 800G tunable ultra-high-speed optical module to help operators cope with the bandwidth challenges of 5G networks and help improve the transmission performance of optical networks. Thus, such developments, along with the growth in remote work and online learning, helped sustain the market during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The optical transceivers market is segmented based on form factor (SFF, SFP, SFP+ and SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28, CFP, CFP2, and CFP4, XFP, CXP), type (single mode fiber and multimode fiber), wavelength (short-range, long-range, extended-range, and other wavelengths), protocol (ethernet, FTTx, fiber channel, CWDM/DWDM, and other protocols), data rate (less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps–40 Gbps, 41 Gbps–100 Gbps, and more than 100 Gbps), distance (less than 550m, 551m to 20 km, 21 Km to 50 km, 51 Km to 120 km, and more than 120km), application (data centers, (data center interconnects, and intra-data center connections), telecommunication (ultra-long-haul networks, long-haul networks, and metro networks), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on form factor, the optical transceivers market is segmented into SFF, SFP, SFP+ and SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, & QSFP28, CFP, CFP2, & CFP4, XFP, and CXP. In terms of value, in 2023, the QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing installation of optical transceivers for data center aggregation and backplane applications and the rising demand for compact and energy-efficient transceivers and high-speed data transmission. However, the CFP, CFP2, & CFP4 segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the optical transceivers market is segmented into single mode fiber and multimode fiber. In 2023, the single mode fiber segment is expected to account for the larger share of the optical transceivers market. This segment is also projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's large market share and high growth are attributed to the high-volume adoption of high-data-rate modules, growing demand for high data transmission, rising demand for optical communications for low signal attenuation and high bandwidth, and expansion of telecom infrastructure.

Based on wavelength, the optical transceivers market is segmented into short-range, long-range, extended-range, and other wavelengths. In terms of value, in 2023, the long-range segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for greater reliability and faster data transfer speeds for long distances, along with the need to increase data throughput and enhanced signal transmission. However, the extended-range segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on protocol, the optical transceivers market is segmented into ethernet, FTTx, fiber channel, CWDM/DWDM, and other protocols. In terms of value, in 2023, the ethernet segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for efficient and reliable communication protocols and the rising need to control information passing and avoid simultaneous transmission from multiple systems. However, the fiber channel segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distance, the optical transceivers market is segmented into less than 550m, 551m to 20 km, 21 Km to 50 km, 51 Km to 120 km, and more than 120km. In 2023, in terms of value, the 551m to 20 km segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for high-speed data transmission and reception of optical signals across a distance of up to 20 km, the rise in high bandwidth-based applications, high-speed data transmission, and the growing network establishment. However, the 21 Km to 50 km segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Optical Transceivers Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/58591149

Based on application, the optical transceivers market is segmented into data centers and telecommunication. The data centers segment is further subsegmented into data center interconnects and intra-data center connections. The telecommunication segment is further subsegmented into ultra-long-haul networks, long-haul networks, and metro networks. In 2023, in terms of value, the data centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share and high growth of this segment are attributed to the surging need to improve the power efficiency of data center infrastructure, the growing use of datacom applications, the need to connect more data centers over distances, the rising utilization of cloud services, and the need for high bandwidth in data centers.

Based on geography, the optical transceivers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, in terms of value, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is attributed to the increasing adoption of optical modules in data centers and 5G & cloud technologies in the region, the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and communication networks, the rising development and initiatives towards enhancing digital infrastructure and the surging need for higher bandwidths. Furthermore, Asia- Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2023. The key players operating in the optical transceivers market are Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Coherent Corp. (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Smith Interconnect (U.K.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), HUBER+SUHNER AG (Switzerland), Hisense Broadband, Inc. (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Smartoptics (Europe), InnoLight (China), HG Genuine Co., Ltd. (China), Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (China), SHANGHAI TARLUZ TELECOM TECH. CO., LTD. (China), Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Acacia Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Amphenol Communications Solutions (U.S.), Fujitsu Optical Components Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Intel Corporation (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/optical-transceivers-market-5459

Scope of the report :

Optical Transceivers Market, by Form Factor

QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28

SFP, SFP+ and SFP28

CFP, CFP2, and CFP4

XFP (10 Gigabit Small Form Factor Pluggable)

CXP

SFF (Small Form Factor)

Optical Transceivers Market by Type

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Optical Transceivers Market, by Wavelength

Long-range

Extended-range

Short-range

Other Wavelengths

Optical Transceivers Market, by Protocol

Ethernet

FTTx (Fiber to the x)

Fiber Channel

CWDM/DWDM (Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing/Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

Other Protocols

Optical Transceivers Market, Data Rate

Less than 10 Gbps

10 Gbps–40 Gbps

41 Gbps–100 Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

Optical Transceivers Market, by Distance

Less than 550m

551m to 20 km

21 Km to 50 km

51 Km to 120 km

More than 120km

Optical Transceivers Market, by Application

Data Centers Data Center Interconnects Intra-data Center Connections

Telecommunication Ultra-long-haul Networks Long-haul Networks Metro Networks



Optical Transceivers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Singapore Thailand Indonesia Vietnam Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5459

Related Report:

Edge Data Center Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edge-data-center-market-5411

5G IoT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/5g-iot-market-5436

5G Technology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2020-2027)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/5g-technology-market-5327

5G Chipset Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2020-2027)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/5G-chipset-market-5124

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/688/optical-transceivers-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research