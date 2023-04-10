EnsembleIQ’s The Path to Purchase Institute Announces Influential Retail Advisors to Keynote Retail Media Summit in June

Gathering Includes The Path to Purchase Connect Event Providing One-on-One Meetings Matching CPG Brands with Retailer Media Networks, Agencies and Solution Providers

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s The Path to Purchase Institute today announces Colin Lewis, director at Retail Media Works, and brand and retail media advisor, and Andrea Leigh, founder and CEO, Allume Group, the leading provider of digital commerce education to consumer brands, agencies and retailers, will keynote the 2023 Retail Media Summit . The event serving retail media-focused commerce marketing professionals takes place June 27-29 in Chicago. Register here .



Lewis advises both brands and retailers in Europe on their retail media strategy, and has served as an advisor, educator and consultant to brands such as Unilever, Philip Morris, Samsung, Superdrug, De Beers, Bayer, L’Oreal, Sofidel, Kerry Group, Migros and Glanbia Performance Nutrition. During his keynote, Lewis will draw from historical trends — as well as research from the U.S. and around the world — to show how both brands and retailers can navigate their way into a different world that will benefit both parties, rather than continue the often-adversarial nature of buyer-supplier relationships.

While retail media can be a complicated space with complex challenges in areas such as budgeting, selecting networks and measuring results, it also can provide significant brand exposure and market share advantages to consumer product goods brands. An e-commerce educator, advisor and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, Leigh will deliver the keynote address, “Succeeding in the Future of Retail Media.” Leigh will help Retail Media Summit attendees better understand the challenges and opportunities, focusing on current events, trends, predictions for the future and the Allume Group's M.E.D.I.A. framework for success.

The Summit also includes The Path to Purchase Institute Connect event, a two-day opportunity for CPG brands to participate in 20-minute one-on-one, in-person meetings with retailer media networks, agencies and solution providers, to discuss new products and services, marketing initiatives and business strategies.

“Our event is designed to help brands and retailers navigate this complicated, rapidly shifting arena of retail media and digital commerce. The program brings together the industry's leading experts in retail media for content sessions, idea exchanges and networking,” said Eric Savitch, Vice President and Brand Director, The Path to Purchase Institute. “In addition, The Path to Purchase Institute Connect will match CPG brands with solution providers through private, in-person meetings to help drive retail business forward.”

