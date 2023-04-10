Cariloop Teams Up with Walgreens to Provide Dedicated Support to Those Living with Multiple Sclerosis

Cariloop today announced those living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and their caregivers may now access its caregiver support services at select Walgreens neurology-specialty pharmacies. Cariloop's platform for caregivers combines professional coaching services and cloud-based tools that help families plan for and manage every aspect of their caregiving journey. In this program, individuals with MS and their caregivers will have access to Cariloop's Care Coaches, who complement Walgreens pharmacists by offering support that minimizes barriers to optimal, timely treatment and care.

"The average caregiver spends more than 24 hours a week on caregiving tasks, and this number is likely compounded when navigating care for a complex medical condition like MS. These caregivers and their loved ones are overwhelmed and need support as they balance the demands of home and work life," said Dr. Wendy Whittington, Chief Care Officer at Cariloop. "We are on a mission to decrease national healthcare costs and improve health outcomes, while also ensuring no one goes through their caregiving journey alone. We are proud to work with forward-thinking businesses like Walgreens that recognize the growing need for caregiver support systems to relieve some of the burden for those living with MS and their families."

This program is available at these Walgreens pharmacy locations:

5149 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite 51, Glendale, Ariz., 602-427-0919

8490 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, Calif., 310-657-4333

860 Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs, Ga., 470-520-7008

912 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, 773-665-8990

32395 Northwestern Highway, Farmington Hills, Mich., 248-973-2019

1409 11th Ave., Seattle, 206-324-2335

2265 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, Wisc., 414-203-0113

With more community-based specialty pharmacies across the nation than any other retail pharmacy, Walgreens patients who require specialty medications and care can get individualized, in-person support to manage chronic, complex conditions like MS, HIV, cancer, infertility and cystic fibrosis. These specialty pharmacies are often located near medical office buildings or health systems and offer patients access to specialty medications faster than industry average, as well as services like injection training coordination, medication side-effect management and financial assistance coordination for medications.

This program is available through December 31, 2023. Cariloop and Walgreens will gather insights from the program to inform further decisions regarding the collaboration.

About Cariloop

Cariloop helps families plan for and manage every aspect of their caregiving journey with its employer-sponsored Caregiver Support benefit, which pairs caregivers with an experienced Care Coach to guide families through care decisions, provide emotional support and take the burden of researching resources off their plate. The secure Care Portal is a centralized place where members can communicate with the Care Coach, collaborate with family members involved in the care team, and securely store caregiving documents, all to help relieve the anxiety of balancing work with caring for loved ones. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005138/en/