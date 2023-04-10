Junk Express of Cumming, Georgia, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Client Rated Atlanta Contractor

Junk Express is locally-owned and operated in Cumming, GA, and provides full-service junk removal in North Metro Atlanta.

CUMMING, Ga., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junk Express' licensed and insured team will do all the lifting, moving, loading and hauling of items no longer needed and is a one-stop shop for all types of junk removal needs. Due to the exceptional customer ratings and reviews this company has received, Find Local Contractors has awarded Junk Express with this important recognition. Find Local Contractors helps consumers locate reputable and reliable contractors in their area through their online directory. As a well-respected local business, Junk Express has put a lot of effort into perfecting the junk removal process and how it works. One important step of their method is donating usable items to local charities, which reduces waste and serves the community.

Junk Express will haul away old junk and separate items that can be used again, which raises the bar on junk removal. They are proud to offer eco-friendly services by donating and recycling a substantial amount of the items they deem reusable. The professional team provides complete junk removal services for properties, including attics, basements and garages and offers competitive pricing for their junk removal services. The skilled team works diligently to ensure complete satisfaction and can assist with many projects such as construction debris removal, light demolition and yard waste removal. Every property they visit is treated with care, and at Junk Express, customer service is the top priority.

"We have worked hard to earn the reputation our company has built and are thrilled to receive this accolade from Find Local Contractors," says a Junk Express Representative.

Junk Express proudly serves the greater Atlanta area. They will review each customer's needs and junk items and provide a firm-free estimate/quote to remove them. The Junk Express crew will carefully take away items from any location, load them into their truck and make the process hassle-free. The professional and courteous team will take items to be donated, recycled or properly disposed of. For more information or to schedule a visit or free estimate, please call (770) 824-1000 or go to http://www.junkexpress.com.

