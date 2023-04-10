Orca Security Appoints James Love as President of Field Operations

Former Illumio, Arxan Technologies and Imperva Global Sales Leader Brings Over 25 Years of Experience Driving Channel-Led Hypergrowth

Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced the appointment of James Love as president of field operations. In this role, Love will be responsible for all revenue-generating activities including global sales, customer success, and channel partner teams, to support the overwhelming demand for the company's industry-leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Under Love's leadership, Orca Security will implement a 100% channel-led go-to-market strategy.

"We're on a mission to make Orca not only the best cloud security platform in the world but also the most loved," said Gil Geron, CEO of Orca Security. "That requires a go-to-market leader who is passionate about ensuring the success of our customers and growing partner ecosystem globally. Jim brings an extremely successful track record of accelerating growth through the channel, and we're thrilled to work with him to replicate that success at Orca Security."

Love joins Orca Security from Illumio, where he served as chief revenue officer and increased annual recurring revenue by 350%. Prior to Illumio, Love grew Arxan Technologies' revenue by almost 500%, leading to an acquisition by private investment firm TPG. Before that, Love served as SVP at Imperva, where he helped to grow the company's revenue by 300% to approximately $300M while maintaining high customer satisfaction Net Performer Scores (NPS). With over 25 years of experience, Love has a proven track record of implementing 100% channel-driven sales organizations to reach new markets and building out teams to help businesses reach their next phase of growth.

"Cloud environments and cloud-native applications are the cornerstones of every company's quest to scale their business and deliver value to their customers," said James Love. "Yet, most organizations are in the early stages of this transformative journey and count on solution providers to be their trusted advisors. I'm committed to building and enabling a thriving partner ecosystem that counts on Orca to provide the complete, centralized visibility of its customers' entire cloud estates. I'm extremely grateful to join Orca Security at this pivotal moment."

Love's appointment comes amidst significant company momentum. Orca secured a patent for its agentless SideScanning technology, was recognized as the AWS Global Security Partner of the Year, and as one of the coolest cloud security companies by CRN. Gartner recognized Orca Security as a representative vendor for CNAPP in its 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, while Frost & Sullivan honored Orca with the 2023 Customer Value Leadership Award (CNAPP).

