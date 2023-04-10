Hybrid SUV Drivers Can Buy the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid Now at James Hodge Hyundai

James Hodge Hyundai Has Now Added the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid to its Inventory

MUSKOGEE, Okla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Hodge Hyundai, a dealership located in Muskogee, OK, is excited to announce that the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is now accessible for purchase at their dealership. This provides drivers of hybrid SUVs with an eco-friendly and dependable vehicle choice. This latest addition to the dealership's inventory will impress customers with its outstanding fuel efficiency, advanced features and remarkable performance.

Equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine and a powerful electric motor, the vehicle model offers a combined output of 261 hp of power and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The all-wheel drive SUV can easily handle the terrain and weather conditions and provides an EPA-estimated 32 miles of all-electric range, making it a perfect vehicle for city and highway driving.

The interior of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is equally impressive, with an 8-inch touchscreen display audio system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, Bluelink® connected car services and a wireless device charging pad. Advanced safety features are incorporated in the SUV, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.

At James Hodge Hyundai, customers can count on excellent service and high-quality vehicles. The dealership's team of experts is always available to answer any questions and provide guidance during the car buying process. Shoppers can visit the dealership's official website https://www.jameshodgehyundai.com/ for more information on the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid's availability, calculate their payments and check their buying power before making a purchase.

Individuals who wish to test drive the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid can either visit James Hodge Hyundai, located at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma, 74401, or contact a representative by dialing 833-331-0067. The dealership also offers special offers and incentives on Hyundai models, making it an excellent opportunity to invest in a reliable, eco-friendly vehicle.

