Local 6 Heat & Frost Insulators Union Partners with Wellness Workdays to Promote Member Wellbeing and Resiliency

BOSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of workplace wellness programs, announces a new partnership with Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 6 Union. With this relationship, wellness services will be accessible to all 500 members and apprentices of Insulators Local 6 Boston as part of a commitment to make member health a priority.

This partnership will deliver a customized and flexible approach to wellbeing by combining health coaching, education, mental health, and resiliency tools, and more to the union members and apprentices. The partnership comes at a time when the demand for wellness services is growing in the construction industry and more organizations are seeking proactive solutions to employee wellbeing and rising healthcare costs.

"Navigating life on life's terms can be tough. Physical labor can be even tougher." Says Jeff Saliba, Business Manager of Heat & Frost Insulators Local 6. "Without the personal knowledge to make better decisions about one's healthcare, the construction workers' wellbeing becomes especially prone to the pressures of life. This, compounded by the exorbitant price of healthcare, makes us excited for a partnership with Wellness Workdays. We believe Wellness Workdays' proven record of success both locally and nationally, can help us accomplish our goals."

The dedicated Wellness Workdays Health & Wellness Coach will travel to all project sites around New England and meet with any member or apprentice who chooses to participate. One-on-one health coaching will be available (both on-site and virtual) to provide support and guidance around positive lifestyle changes and personal goals. On-site health screenings will take place for members to learn and track blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, and weight. Members will also have access to personalized resources and assistance in all areas of wellness.

"We are honored to be selected as the wellness partner for the Heat & Frost Insulators as they have committed to reshaping the future of wellbeing for their members," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "Our personalized solutions, on-site services, and data-driven approach will create a culture of wellness to support this vision while also meeting the unique needs of workers in the construction industry."

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers workplace wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Turner Construction, Merck KGA, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers Local #6 Union

Insulators Local 6 represents specialists in mechanical insulation, firestopping, and hazardous waste remediation. Our members receive world-class training, DOL certification, and industry-leading wages and benefits. For more than 100 years, we've set the bar for certification and professional standards across the industry, delivering excellent results, on-time, and on-budget. Through the Mechanical Insulation Solutions Network, our members and contractor partners help end users save money, reduce energy consumption, and avoid costly future mediations. We're proud to be the leading choice of colleges, hospitals, municipalities, biotechnology companies, commercial and residential developers, and more across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, parts of Vermont, and parts of Connecticut.

