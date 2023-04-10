The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM)® has elected Dr. Janet Zand as the new Chair of its Board of Commissioners. Janet Zand, L.Ac., O.M.D., Dipl. Ac., Dipl. C.H., Dipl. O.M. (NCCAOM)®, has over thirty years of private practice experience in natural medicine including: acupuncture, herbal medicine, functional medicine and nutrition. She has taught and lectured to physicians, acupuncturists, chiropractors and nurses since 1983.

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Zand has over thirty years of private practice experience in natural medicine including: acupuncture, herbal medicine, functional medicine and nutrition. With the NCCAOM governed by its Chief Executive Officer and 9 Commissioners, the Board Chair has a significant impact on furthering the organization's mission.

"I am honored to be appointed Chair of the Board of the Commissioners of the NCCAOM, and look forward to advancing the mission of this vital organization," stated Dr. Janet Zand. "This is a pivotal time for the NCCAOM as we will continue to advance our Board-Certified Acupuncturists as we see an increased demand for your services during this post pandemic era. Many patients are looking for qualified acupuncturists for illnesses such as long COVID symptoms, mental health, and substance abuse. By advocating for national certification standards, the NCCAOM is working to ensure that patients have access to Nationally Board-Certified Acupuncturists. This is at the crux of our advocacy efforts that I am proud to be a part of during these last several years."

"As Chair, I look forward to the continued partnership of our CEO Mina Larson and the NCCAOM staff as well as our alliance with partner organizations," added Dr. Zand.

Dr. Zand is the author of Smart Medicine for a Healthier Child, A Parent's Guide to Medical Emergencies, and Smart Medicine for Healthier Living (Penguin/Putnam Publishing, 1994, 1997, 1998, respectively). She also published The Nitric Oxide (NO) Solution (2010). Zand was the cofounder and Chairman of the Board of Zand Herbal Formulas, Inc. from 1978-2002.

Dr. Zand was inducted into the Hall of Legends and acknowledged by the National Nutritional Food Association and New Hope as a thought leader, innovator and leader in the natural products industry in 2015. Along with her service as a subject matter expert on the NCCAOM Biomedicine Examination Committee, Dr. Zand began her first term on the NCCAOM Board of Commissioners in February, 2017 and was elected Chair of the Board to begin in 2023.

As Chair, Dr. Zand will continue to be an advocate of qualified acupuncturists through NCCAOM National Board Certification. "The NCCAOM is pleased to have Dr. Zand begin her service as the Chair of the NCCAOM Board of Commissioners. She brings a wealth of experience and leadership at a time when NCCAOM is working with other organizations on a path to create greater access to qualified acupuncturists," said Mina Larson, CEO. "Dr. Zand continues to be a champion for our efforts to integrate NCCAOM Board-Certified Acupuncturists into the U.S. healthcare systems through advocacy and public awareness. Her expertise and vast background in the healthcare arena and business will help lead the NCCAOM in these efforts."

The Board of Commissioners and staff of the NCCAOM are indebted to Immediate Past Board Chair Dr. Iman Majd for his strong and effective leadership during the last three years. We are happy to announce that Dr. Majd will continue to serve on the NCCAOM Board of Commissioners as Immediate Past Chair.

To learn more about the NCCAOM, or about acupuncture and national board certification visit http://www.nccaom.org. To find an NCCAOM board-certified practitioner in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at http://www.nccaom.org.

About NCCAOM

The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM)® is a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization established in 1982. NCCAOM is the only national organization that validates entry-level competency in the practice of acupuncture and Oriental medicine (AOM) through professional certification. NCCAOM certification or a passing score on the NCCAOM certification examinations are documentation of competency for licensure as an acupuncturist by 45 states plus the District of Columbia which represents 98 percent of the states that regulate acupuncture. All NCCAOM certification programs are currently accredited by the National Commission for Certification Agencies (NCCA). To learn more about the NCCAOM, or about acupuncture and national board certification visit http://www.nccaom.org. To find an NCCAOM board-certified practitioner in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at http://www.nccaom.org.

###

Media Contact

Olga Cox, NCCAOM, 1 (202) 381-1116, ocox@thenccaom.org

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE NCCAOM