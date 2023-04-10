AV Access Unveils Revolutionary Plug-n-Play 4K AV over IP Solution at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2023

AV Access, a leading brand in the Pro AV industry, has recently announced its participation in the 2023 Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show from April 11-14 at Asia World-Expo, Hong Kong. AV Access will be located at Booth 7K06, No.7 Exhibition Hall, with professional consultants on-hand to assist attendees.

AV Access will be showcasing a wide range of products, featuring its top-selling items such as HDMI extenders, KVM extenders, AV over IP solutions, hybrid conference systems, KVM switches, and HDMI splitters. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to preview the company's latest innovations, such as the hybrid conference system eShare W80, 8K KVM switch 8KSW21-KVM, and the highly anticipated 4K AV over IP solution 4KIP200.

This revolutionary device 4KIP200 requires no configuration on the Ethernet switch, and with its mobile control app, users can easily build a flexible and scalable IP matrix with a video wall up to 8x8. The latest software update includes even more practical functions, such as volume adjustment, grouping of codecs, and image rotation.

4KIP200 can be widely used in sports bars, restaurants, retail stores, and other scenarios for AV extension, distribution, switching, video wall, and mobile centralized control, ensuring the best screen viewing experience for patrons while boosting business.

"Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to see these products in action and learn more about how they can enhance their AV systems," said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, which include extenders, splitters, switchers, matrixes, AV over IP codecs, etc. Since establishment, it has long been our mission to offer ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses by delivering quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. We will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access be qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

