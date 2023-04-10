C-Strategies Inc. Founder, President And CEO Becky Carroll Receives 2023 PRNEWS Top Women Award

Carroll recognized as an Industry Champion alongside influential women across the country

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C-Strategies Inc. Founder, President and CEO Becky Carroll has been awarded the prestigious 2023 PRNEWS Top Women Award in the Industry Champions category, a recognition of her work as one of Chicago's top communications and public relations specialists. The women included in this annual list were selected due to their ability to leverage communications to meet their organization's goals, whether that's leading a brand out of a crisis, breaking into new markets, engaging a new audience, or mentoring colleagues.

‒C-Strategies is dedicated to working with clients that make Chicago and Illinois a better place to live and work, and I am incredibly grateful to lead a team that is equally as committed to this mission,– said Becky Carroll, Founder, President and CEO of C-Strategies. ‒It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many other influential women in the public relations space, and I look forward to continuing to grow our efforts to connect, engage, and persuade on behalf of our clients.–

Carroll has decades of experience managing clients through frontpage crises, elevating thought leadership profiles, leading and executing event planning, and securing impactful media coverage across mainstream, trade and hyper-local media. She has served as a top advisor to private and public sector executives from Chicago City Hall and the Illinois Office of the Governor, to Fortune 500 companies and some of Chicago's most prominent nonprofits. As a lifelong resident of Chicago, Carroll's connections to the Chicago and Illinois media and public affairs landscape run deep, providing her clients an unrivaled ability to influence public opinion through access to reporters, columnists, and editorial boards writing about issues that dominate headlines.

The award recognizes Carroll's strategic leadership in growing C-Strategies to new heights since 2015. As CEO, she oversees business development and strategic goals of the firm, while taking a hands-on approach to developing client strategy and setting the culture. Carroll plays an instrumental role in every C-Strategies business decision, from pitching and landing new clients, to expanding scopes of work and executing deliverables. Her client recruitment has been carefully curated to include those who are serving historically underrepresented and underinvested communities, coupled with corporations and advocacy organizations who are investing in Chicago, Illinois and other states to expand economic development, growth and jobs.

C-Strategies is a strategic communications and public affairs firm whose leadership has served on the front lines of major public policy, advocacy and political campaigns in Chicago and Illinois for two decades. Employing results-driven tactics and utilizing its networks to build strategic plans, guide public opinion and manage through crises, C-Strategies brings passion and veteran experience to help clients meet business goals, turn big ideas into action and get things done. Learn more at https://www.cstrategies.com/.

