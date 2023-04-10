GoNetspeed Launches DIRECTV to High-Speed Fiber Internet Customers

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that the company will officially begin offering DIRECTV. The DIRECTV service will offer new and current customers live local TV channels, on-demand content and premium programming through internet service using a DIRECTV Gemini device.

"We are continuously searching for ways to add value to our high-speed fiber service for our customers," said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. "We've worked closely with the DIRECTV team to ensure that their service was seamlessly integrated with our existing infrastructure and service offerings, making it an easy and convenient choice for our customers. We are looking forward to the opportunities that this partnership provides for our business and for our customers."

New or existing GoNetspeed customers may choose to set up DIRECTV with the new Gemini set-top box, delivering a premium TV experience with the added flexibility and convenience of being able to set up service without needing to schedule an appointment.

DIRECTV package pricing ranges from $64.99 to $154.99 per month. All packages include unlimited Cloud DVR, providing customers with access to all recordings at home or remotely. Customers will be billed for the service through a new DIRECTV account, separate from their GoNetspeed account.

Existing GoNetspeed customers can visit gonetspeed.com/directv to add DIRECTV to their GoNetspeed customer experience. New customers can visit gonetspeed.com to learn more about service options in their area.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005142/en/