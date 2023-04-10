MedGenome to Exhibit Proprietary Sequencing and Informatics Solutions at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

MedGenome, a global precision medicine company specializing in omics solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting on April 14 – 19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

MedGenome will be at Booth #2074 to exhibit its advanced single cell sequencing and immune repertoire profiling solutions. MedGenome's advanced analyses pipeline provides researchers with a comprehensive report which includes publication ready tables, plots and detailed metrics to visualize and interpret the results. MedGenome will also exhibit its end-to-end sequencing and informatics solutions to analyze T-cell receptor (TCR) and B-cell receptor (BCR) repertoires for antibody and diagnostics marker discovery projects.

Hiranjith GH, Site Head and VP of Research Services at MedGenome and his team will be at Booth #2074. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with the MedGenome team at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, reach out to the contact below.

About MedGenome

MedGenome is a genomics-driven research and diagnostics company with a mission to improve global health by decoding the genetic information contained in an individual's genome. MedGenome's powerful genomics solutions accelerate biomarker identification and discovery research for pharma and biotech companies. Their unique access to genomics data with clinical and phenotypic data provides insights into complex diseases at the genetic and molecular level to facilitate research in personalized healthcare. MedGenome is backed by a global investor base spanning Europe, Asia, and Africa, including support from Novo Holdings, one of the world's leading life sciences investors. MedGenome's high-throughput next-generation sequencing lab is in Foster City, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

